WILKES-BARRE – Jazz-funk prodigy Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will return to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on February 27, 2024, as part of the 2024 Shorty-Gras Tour with special guest The Soul Rebels.

The show is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center and SLP Productions.

Tickets are now on sale for $34.50 plus fees and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours or by calling 570-826-1100.

Trombone Shorty has announced his first-ever Shorty Gras tour, which will launch on February 16, just three days after Mardi Gras. Celebrate this February holiday with all the music and energy of the Carnival culture.

The tour brings Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue’s high-energy New Orleans party to the east coast for a special 3-week run of performances. They’ll be joined by another New Orleans staple, The Soul Rebels.

Shorty Gras has become a beloved New Orleans tradition since its inaugural year in 2020, a featured event as part of the Krewe de Freret Parade in the lead up to Mardi Gras (the Krewe de Freret Parade is scheduled for February 3, 2024). Trombone Shorty leads the parade on his own signature float, and concludes with the Shorty Gras ball at Mardi Gras World, featuring a who’s who of musical guests. Previous performers include Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Flo Rida, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Rebirth Brass Band and others.

This year, Shorty will bring this distinctly New Orleans Mardi Gras party on the road for the first time.

Trombone Shorty will have performed nearly 75 shows by the time 2023 comes to a close, including a co-headline bill featuring Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph that visited major venues and amphitheaters over the summer including The Greek in Los Angeles and two nights at Pier 17 in New York City.

In 2022 Shorty released Lifted, his most recent album, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, Today Show and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in the past two years. He also won a GRAMMY for his work on Jon Batiste’s Album of the Year-winning We Are.

Since 2010, he has released four chart-topping studio albums and collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless others.

