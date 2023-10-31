Pieces by many artists on exhibit at Circle Centre

Works by artist Tim Hawkesworth will be on display at the Circle Center for the Arts through Dec. 8.

Artists whose work was honored by the Wyoming Valley Art League include from left, first row: Lois Pluskey, Judith Olaviany, Michelle Thomas, Tobi Grossman, John Lund, Robert Blizzard. Second row: Curtis Salonick, John Clark, Barbara Jones, Donna Scott, Kelsey Pazanski Wargo, Allison Maslow, Robert Bergstrasser, Tom Martin.

Artist Michelle Thomas of Tunkhannock stands near her painting, ‘Goldenrod II,’ which was named Best in Show during the Wyoming Valley Art League’s recent juried competition.

Vincent Van Gogh painted sunflowers, Claude Monet painted lilies, and Michelle Thomas paints … weeds?

“I’ve done a whole series of weeds,” said Thomas, whose picture of goldenrod captured the “Best of Show” designation in a recent juried show sponsored by the Wyoming Valley Art League.

“Nobody ever notices a weed except when they want to get rid of it,” Thomas said. “But they’re beautiful, if you take a look.”

“They feed pollinators, and their roots prevent flooding and erosion,” she said, suggesting people should show more appreciation for goldenrod, Queen Anne’s Lace and other humble plants.

Thomas was on hand during a recent reception at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre, where she was one of several artists whose work was honored in the juried show.

The list of honorees includes, in painting: Michelle Thomas, first place for “Goldenrod II;” Judith Olaviany, second place for “Makai,” Tobi Grossman, third place for “Golden Meadow;” Lois Pluskey, honorable mention for “Smiles Awake You When You Rise.”

Drawing: Tom Martin, first place for “Jack;” John Lund, second place for “Rapunzel’s Chamber;” Barbara Jones, third place for “Party Girls;” Barbara Jones, honorable mention for “Tell Me What You Want.”

Photography: Curtis Salonick, first place for “The Arrival;” Allison Maslow, second place for “Dancing Shadows” and third place for “Reverie;” Kelsey Pazanski Wargo, honorable mention for “Dragonfly Dream.”

Mixed Media: Robert Bergstrasser, first place for “Future Horizons” and second place for “Gesture Blue Dot;” Donna Scott, third place for “That Was Just a Dream.”

Sculpture: John Clark, first place for “Spirit of Nature;” Robert Blizzard, second place for “Florescent Harmony” and third place for “The Shape.”

The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 1 at the Circle Centre, where a “Fine Taste, Fine Art” fund-raiser, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2, is fast approaching. Tickets are $50 each, and guests will be invited to sample food and beverages from more than a dozen restaurants.

Also on display at the Circle Centre, through Dec. 8, are the works of guest artists Tim Hawkesworth and Lala Zeitlyn, life partners who teach art workshops at Spring Hills Farm in Dalton.

Spring Hills Farm has been in Zeitlyn’s family for years; it’s where she grew up with sisters who couldn’t pronounce “Elizabeth” — hence the derivative “Lala” — and lots of imaginary friends.

Hawkesworth also grew up on a farm; his was in Ireland, where he road a horse named Katie. As a child, his vision was limited by cataracts, and he believes that helped him develop other senses more deeply.

“It taught me that ‘seeing’ isn’t just 20-20,” he said, adding “it was kind of a blessing. I didn’t have to go to school.”

Hawkesworth’s vision improved after an operation on his eyes when he was in his 20s.

Farm imagery, from horses to a “farm giant” figure in the couple’s artwork. And while Zeitlyn enjoys having admirers interpret her art for themselves, Hawkesworth doesn’t hesitate to explain his inspiration.

“We all want to be crowned. We all want success,” he said, pointing to an image where a crown is “slipping down over the head and shoulders” of a figure, pinning the person’s arms. “You can be trapped by what you thought you wanted,” Hawkesworth said.

The normal hours for the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, located at rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.