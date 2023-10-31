Dive into three Halloween-inspired contenders for the 75th Emmy Awards

Ready to add to his growing collection of twelve Emmys, RuPaul is nominated for three awards for the 75th Primetime Emmys.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is once again up for a slew of awards in the Emmys’ comedy categories for their second season.

Let’s review a few top Emmy nominees that fit the Halloween theme. Wednesday, Only Murders in the Building, and RuPaul essentially represent the three pillars of Halloween; darkness, mystery, and costume.

In this Emmys Outlook — Wednesday adds a modern new tale to The Addams Family saga, Only Murders in the Building sends you onto an unlikely trio’s hunt for a killer, and multi-talented RuPaul serves up Drag Race realness once again.

I’ll spare you the show spoilers, but here are three top Emmys contenders to watch for the awards set for January 15, 2024.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a deliciously dark take on the long-running Addams family narrative. Everyone’s favorite spooky family returns with a fresh portrayal from the perspective of literature’s coolest and coldest daughter.

This Addams Family take is a paranormal teen show inspired by the Wednesday Addams we all know and love, blending the horror perfectly with the humor. Jenny Ortega is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as the title character. Ortega truly embodies the role in a modern take on the mini mistress of misery.

Wednesday is a girl of many talents; defeating bullies, solving murders, and playing cello.

The thing to know about Wednesday Addams is, sure, she’s dark — but deep down in her black heart, she’s also good. Wednesday has a history of standing up for the little guy and dancing to the beat of her own drum (probably made of human flesh). Ortega continues to uphold that tradition.

The first-ever season of Wednesday was easily nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and scored 12 nominations in its first Emmys outing. Tim Burton is among the Executive Producers and Directors of this Netflix show.

Wednesday opts for an all Latino cast to play the iconic parts of the family, which is also a canonical nod to the original cartoon by Charles Addams. There’s plenty of newcomers to the story among Wednesday’s quirky classmates, as well as familiar faces among the spectacularly sinister family.

Unlike other Addams family portrays of past, I don’t recommend letting the wee little ones watch this one. It’s a teen show at its core and I’d say it’s more about adventure than straight-up horror — but there are a few particularly brutal moments, but should we expect anything less from little miss Wednesday Addams?

You can look forward to plenty of nostalgia from The Addams Family you remember. Christina Ricci even returns to the Addamsverse as a quirky professor of poison at Wednesday’s new school for peculiar children.

Binge-watch this suspenseful fall-friendly watch before the Emmys this winter to understand what the fuss is all about.

Only Murders In The Building

It’s difficult to make murder fun. Yet, Only Murders in the Building manages to appeal to the true crime junkie in all of us while keeping it refreshingly light on the gore.

The Hulu original show combines murder and humor with a classy twist of camp to make this Halloween-approved watch a total delight. This adventure comedy boasts a strong misfit ensemble who serendipitously begin solving NYC high-rise murders — and everybody’s a suspect!

The show stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez (one of the most interesting trios of all time) who join forces as neighbors to make a podcast and solve a murder yep, you guessed it, in their building. This mind-bending murder mystery will always keep you guessing. Trust no one.

Only Murders in the Building’s Season Two is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, along with several other noms for casting, writing, costumes, directing, and more. They performed well at the Prime Emmy Awards in 2022 for their first season as well, taking home three. It will be interesting to see how critics receive Season Two while the show hits its stride.

Martin Short is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row and Nathan Lane received a nod for his guest role as Teddy Dimas — which is an trophy he snagged in 2022 for the same role.

These nominations are for the show’s Season Two which works through the cliffhanger you’re left on after Season One.

The lovable main characters and zany apartment residents make this show an easy binge watch. This murder mystery is a ton of fun, but — don’t let it fool you. Every little piece of dialogue may be important for the case later on, so pay attention to everything!

Season Three is also now streaming on Hulu and that one co-stars Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep — so we’ll have to keep an eye out on next year’s nominations as well.

RuPaul Charles

Photo Credit – Rupaul.com

Did you know that RuPaul Charles has won an Emmy every year since 2016? It’s true. The nomination is just a given at this point. He basically runs the Reality Show category and probably books his flight to the Emmys a year in advance.

RuPaul’s name is all over the Emmys. He is both the king and queen of fashion. No one knows costume quite like RuPaul and he’s proved that over 15 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and eight seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars…and counting.

And, as a bonus Halloween connection, he’s currently on tour for RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of the Living Drag, which is a live spooky show starring some of your Drag Race faves. The final show is appropriately on Halloween (today) at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

RuPaul Charles is up for THREE Emmys himself (and that’s not including the ones that also have his name on it) including; Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Outstanding Reality Show Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, and also Outstanding Unstructured Reality Show Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season Fifteen is nominated for seven Emmys awards in total for the upcoming January ceremony.

No one holds their breath when they’re up against RuPaul Charles in the nominations. RuPaul’s Drag Race has received 60+ noms since 2015 and RuPaul holds 12 Emmys already — making him one of the most winningest individuals in Emmys history.

This show has broken barriers and taken the art of drag to the people. RuPaul is a ton of fun as host and even has a whole dictionary for the culture he’s created through RuPaul’s Drag Race. He’s helped launch the careers of countless drag queens and has continued to expand the franchise around the world.

RuPaul is a model, actor, writer, director, producer, host, comedian, and singer. He is 62 years old, slaying both in drag and out of drag, and absolutely cleaning up at the Emmys year after year. It’s RuPaul’s world, we’re just living in it.

