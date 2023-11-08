MOOSIC — No meat? No problem. Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar hosts a four-course plant-based dinner with thoughtful drink pairings at all eight restaurant locations on Wednesday, November 8, at 6:00 p.m.

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar has been serving a health-driven menu since opening the doors to its first outpost in Glen Mills, offering an approachable, accessible, and eccentric menu for meat and vegetable eaters alike. The farm-to-table restaurant’s Moosic location opened at The Shoppes at Montage in 2017.

Tonight, Harvest celebrates its plant-forward menu offerings with the return of the annual ‘Plant-Based Dinner’ which will be hosted at all eight locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Priced at $79 per person, reservations for the Plant-Based Dinner are required, and can be made by phone by calling the restaurant. The cost includes beverage pairings, as the four-course menu includes two beverage choices per dish, including one non-alcoholic option.

Four Plant-Based Dinner Courses:

Dinner begins with a first course of Smokey Honeynut Squash & Eggplant Arepa, paired with a choice of Autumn Spiced Hibiscus Margarita or N/A Spiced Hibiscus Arnold Palmer.

Savory French Toast is the second course, paired with a choice of White blend, Dopf & Irion, “Crustaces” (Alsace, France), or an N/A Fig & Pear Refresher.

The main course is a Ramen Carbonara, paired with Red Blend, Caligo Rosso Veronese, Monte Zovo (Verona I.G.T., Italy), or N/A Blood Orange Pomegranate Spritz.

For dessert, Cider Donuts will be served to all guests with either a Quince & Pear Bee’s Knees, or N/A Autumn Punch.

“As someone who switched to a completely plant-based diet years ago, hosting this event is one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Magrogan. “While we offer incredible meat and seafood options nightly, so many of our loyal, returning customers dine at our Harvest restaurants because of our plant-forward offerings, and this is a night where we can celebrate some of our favorite vegan dishes, all of which pair beautifully with drinks from our expansive beverage menu. We absolutely love being able to orchestrate these types of dinners at all of our locations.”

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable, and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. They create colorful cuisine using native offerings of the region. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories.

Harvest designed an accessible, shifting menu that satisfies a wide range of dietary needs and preferences. In addition to serving 50 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beers, Harvest offers a collection of specialty seasonal mocktails.

The company’s eight Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bars are located in Collegeville, Newtown, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and in NEPA’s Montage Mountain in Moosic; as well as one in Moorestown, NJ.