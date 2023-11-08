BETHLEHEM – Close out 2023 in the sweetest way by joining ArtsQuest and Just Born Quality Confections for PEEPSFEST® Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the SteelStacks.

For all you lovers of these bright little sugary pillows of goodness…this one’s for you! Tickets for this annual outdoor event featuring fun, fireworks and the annual PEEPS® Chick Drop are on sale now! Purchase tickets for PEEPSFEST® here.

In addition, the Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital will also be open for its second year in a row. Skate sessions are available between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. during PEEPSFEST®.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that the PEEPS® Chick Drop has become such a beloved New Year’s Eve tradition, not just for our local families, but for fans all over the country,” says Courtney Angle, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Just Born Quality Confections. “Every year, we look forward to celebrating with the PEEPS®-loving community at PEEPSFEST®, and we’re excited to give our fans a ‘sneak-PEEP’ at the newest Easter flavors!”

There will be outdoor family-friendly activities, entertainment, and s’mores prior to the annual PEEPS® Chick Drop on Saturday and Sunday.

The PEEPS® Chick, weighing in at 400 pounds and 4 feet and 9 inches tall, descends at 5:35 p.m. for the countdown into the New Year on both nights (Dec. 30 and 31), followed by a stunning display of fireworks.

This year’s outdoor festival tickets (limited supply) are $5 per person. Tickets also include Just Born Quality Confections goodie bags for all kids under 12, a free s’mores kit for all kids under 12, PEEPS® sampling stations and live musical performances.

The whole family can come and enjoy activities such as the PEEPSFEST® Scavenger Hunt, cornhole, Jenga and crafts by local groups from around the Lehigh Valley!

The PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run & Walk returns for another year on December 30 at 1:30 p.m. Register the whole family to enjoy the SteelStacks campus along the less-than-one-mile course. Best-expressed PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run and Walk winners will receive special gift bags. For $10 (including the cost of PEEPSFEST® and PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run and Walk) families can enjoy the annual run/walk, enjoy early entry to the event and get pictures with mascots from around the Lehigh Valley.

Brand new this year, participants throughout the walk will get to try new and exciting PEEPS® Marshmallow flavors that will be debuted this upcoming Easter season. Be sure to sign up for the walk as participants will be the first to try these tasty new flavors! Tickets for PEEPSFEST® and PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run and Walk are available here.

You can also combine PEEPSFEST®, the PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run & Walk and the ice skating for $30 altogether on December 30!

Down for a sweet competition? Join in on the Just Born Quality Confections’ Lehigh Valley PEEPS® Scholastic Diorama Competition, now in its fifteenth year! Decide on an idea and start creating using all the sweets available in the kit. Kits can be picked up starting November 6 at the Banana Factory during regular hours. There will be an online gallery on display through Sat. Dec. 31 where you can cast your vote for the PEEPle’s Choice winner!

Enjoy all the excitement at PEEPSFEST® at the SteelStacks and ring in the New Year with a little fluffy, sweetness!