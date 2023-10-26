The blue door studio’s in Nashville on a roadtrip! In the 2nd of 4 episodes from the #OTSRoadShow, Bill Corcoran sat down with April Rose Gabrielli, a Billboard charting alternative-rock/pop singer, songwriter, producer & pianist.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. The profound mental health effect of her diagnosis could’ve easily put an end to her music career, but instead, she used her diagnosis as a creative challenge to continue to pursue music, even writing songs and signing a publishing and record deal during one of her hospital stays. She developed aphasia, which caused her to speak backwards. She lost her short-term memory. Reading and speaking was very difficult for her. She had to relearn how to use computer programs and play piano.

During their discussion of her incredible comeback story, we also talk about gender bias in the music industry, finding strength in adversity, and developing compassion for those with hidden illnesses.

Seizures, Synesthesia, & Songwriting: Finding Melody Amid Chaos | Ep.179 April Rose Gabrielli

