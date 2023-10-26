There’s a costume party with live entertainment for you and your skeleton crew in every NEPA town this Halloweekend. Find a celebration that fits the vibe you’re going for this spooky holiday season and see some live local music while you’re at it.

Discover Halloween parties at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mount Airy, The Mines, Benny Brewing Co., Broadway Grille, Montage Mountain, Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot, Mauch Chunk Opera House, Grotto Pizza, Groove Brewing, The VSpot, Drafts Bar & Grill, Wind Creek Event Center, and many more!

All venues organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: One of the biggest events of Halloweekend 2023 is bound to be the Reaper’s Revenge Costume Contest & Halloween Party in the lodge at Montage Mountain which will be headlined by Black Tie Stereo as well as mixes from DJ Famous.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Backwoods Bar & Grill

Tori V

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

ADHD (Costumes Optional!)

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Mount Airy Casino

DJ Excel @ Mount Scary’s Monster Bash

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 27, 8:30 P.M.

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, OCT 27, 9:30 P.M.

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace for Haunt at the Hive

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 28, 8:30 P.M.

Light up the Moon @ Hive Taphouse’s Haunt at the Hive

SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Live Wire – Ultimate AC/DC Experience

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

American Buffalo Ghost & Bobby Barnett @ Ghostly Gathering Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 27, 5:00 P.M.

Montage Mountain

Black Tie Stereo and DJ Famous @ Reaper’s Revenge Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Round Midnight

FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Secret Squirrel @ Halloween Costume Party

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Emo Night @ Club Evolution

FRI, OCT 27, 9:30 P.M.

DJ NRG @ Club Evolution’s Halloween Bash

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

Leighann & Company @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary @ Adult Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.

20lb Head @ Adult Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Strawberry Jam Duo @ Adult Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Budz & Roses

FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Bradley Phillip Parks: Halloween Tribute to Neil Diamond and Nirvana

SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ The Mines ULTIMATE Halloween College Bash

THURS, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.

DJ Venom X @ Night of the Living Dead Ball

SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

All Day Special @ Halloween Costume Party

FRI, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.

Christian Gratz of The Frost

SUN, OCT 29, 2:00 P.M.

Six String Saloon

Hangin’ With F.O.G. @ Spooktacular

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Mark Brewster Benefit

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

An Evening With Pappy

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

The Damned – Darkadelic US Halloween Tour @ Sherman Theater

THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.

Nek Rex @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.

Ace Frehley @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 28, 2:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Reilly-Lewis Duo @ Thejoint53

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Justin Skyler

THURS, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

Serene Green Duo

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Dina Tulli Davis @ Halloween Pre-Party

SAT, OCT 28, 5:00 P.M.

Mighty Susquehannas @ Halloween Celebration

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Peaches & Wine

SUN, OCT 29, 3:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Josh Blair and Jonathan Stephen Braught of Modern Fools

FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.

Dem Guyz

SAT, OCT 28, 6:30 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Luke Thomas

FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Guilty Pleasure

SAT, OCT 28, 1:00 P.M.

Kozmic Kidz

SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

SUN, OCT 29, 1:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Tom Riccobono @ Pocono Pub Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Kartune @ Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

The Fuchery

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

The JOB Duo

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Bee Gees Gold

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Smith @ Halloween Party: Alien Invasion

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

Voodoo Brewing

Jay Luke

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

PPL Center

Cody Johnson

SAT, OCT 28, 7:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Shane McGeehan Band

THURS, OCT 26, 7:30 P.M.

Peek-A-Boo Revue: Things That Go Bump in the Night

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Slambovian Circus of Dreams Halloween Ball

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Willy Porter Trio

SUN, OCT 29, 6:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Doug and Sean

FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.

Vinsko Entertainment @ Harvest Fest

SAT, OCT 28, 11:00 A.M.

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, OCT 28, 6:30 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night

FRI, OCT 27, 10:00 P.M.

The Flaming Crab

DJ Venom X

SUN, OCT 29, 4:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Nowehere Slow @ Halloween Bash

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

The F.M. Kirby Center

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Riley Loftus

THURS, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.

The Holtzmann Effect @ Halloween Bash

FRI, OCT 27, 9:00 P.M.

Hair TV @ Costume Party

SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Sick Whiskey @ ShawneeCraft’s Halloween Hiatus

FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Jimmy Brown @ ShawneeCraft Broomstick Relay Race Pre-Game

SAT, OCT 28, 2:00 P.M.

Nikki Briar @ ShawneeCraft Broomstick Relay Race After-Party

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Tommy Helmer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 29, 2:00 P.M.

Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 29, 6:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Bret Alexander

FRI, OCT 27, TBD

The Music Room

SAT, OCT 28, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Bad Liars

SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Jack Bordo and Jim Cullen

FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.