There’s a costume party with live entertainment for you and your skeleton crew in every NEPA town this Halloweekend. Find a celebration that fits the vibe you’re going for this spooky holiday season and see some live local music while you’re at it.
Discover Halloween parties at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mount Airy, The Mines, Benny Brewing Co., Broadway Grille, Montage Mountain, Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot, Mauch Chunk Opera House, Grotto Pizza, Groove Brewing, The VSpot, Drafts Bar & Grill, Wind Creek Event Center, and many more!
All venues organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: One of the biggest events of Halloweekend 2023 is bound to be the Reaper’s Revenge Costume Contest & Halloween Party in the lodge at Montage Mountain which will be headlined by Black Tie Stereo as well as mixes from DJ Famous.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Backwoods Bar & Grill
Tori V
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
ADHD (Costumes Optional!)
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
Mount Airy Casino
DJ Excel @ Mount Scary’s Monster Bash
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, OCT 27, 9:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace for Haunt at the Hive
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Light up the Moon @ Hive Taphouse’s Haunt at the Hive
SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Live Wire – Ultimate AC/DC Experience
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
American Buffalo Ghost & Bobby Barnett @ Ghostly Gathering Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 27, 5:00 P.M.
Montage Mountain
Black Tie Stereo and DJ Famous @ Reaper’s Revenge Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Round Midnight
FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Secret Squirrel @ Halloween Costume Party
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Emo Night @ Club Evolution
FRI, OCT 27, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ NRG @ Club Evolution’s Halloween Bash
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary @ Adult Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
20lb Head @ Adult Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Strawberry Jam Duo @ Adult Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Budz & Roses
FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bradley Phillip Parks: Halloween Tribute to Neil Diamond and Nirvana
SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ The Mines ULTIMATE Halloween College Bash
THURS, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Venom X @ Night of the Living Dead Ball
SAT, OCT 28, 9:30 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
All Day Special @ Halloween Costume Party
FRI, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Christian Gratz of The Frost
SUN, OCT 29, 2:00 P.M.
Six String Saloon
Hangin’ With F.O.G. @ Spooktacular
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Mark Brewster Benefit
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
An Evening With Pappy
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
The Damned – Darkadelic US Halloween Tour @ Sherman Theater
THURS, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
Nek Rex @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Ace Frehley @ Sherman Theater
SAT, OCT 28, 2:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Reilly-Lewis Duo @ Thejoint53
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Justin Skyler
THURS, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Green Duo
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Tulli Davis @ Halloween Pre-Party
SAT, OCT 28, 5:00 P.M.
–
Mighty Susquehannas @ Halloween Celebration
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Peaches & Wine
SUN, OCT 29, 3:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Josh Blair and Jonathan Stephen Braught of Modern Fools
FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dem Guyz
SAT, OCT 28, 6:30 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Luke Thomas
FRI, OCT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Guilty Pleasure
SAT, OCT 28, 1:00 P.M.
–
Kozmic Kidz
SAT, OCT 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
SUN, OCT 29, 1:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono @ Pocono Pub Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune @ Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
The JOB Duo
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Bee Gees Gold
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Smith @ Halloween Party: Alien Invasion
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
Voodoo Brewing
Jay Luke
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
PPL Center
Cody Johnson
SAT, OCT 28, 7:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Shane McGeehan Band
THURS, OCT 26, 7:30 P.M.
–
Peek-A-Boo Revue: Things That Go Bump in the Night
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Slambovian Circus of Dreams Halloween Ball
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Willy Porter Trio
SUN, OCT 29, 6:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Doug and Sean
FRI, OCT 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Vinsko Entertainment @ Harvest Fest
SAT, OCT 28, 11:00 A.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, OCT 28, 6:30 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night
FRI, OCT 27, 10:00 P.M.
The Flaming Crab
DJ Venom X
SUN, OCT 29, 4:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Nowehere Slow @ Halloween Bash
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
The F.M. Kirby Center
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
SAT, OCT 28, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Riley Loftus
THURS, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Holtzmann Effect @ Halloween Bash
FRI, OCT 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
Hair TV @ Costume Party
SAT, OCT 28, 9:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Sick Whiskey @ ShawneeCraft’s Halloween Hiatus
FRI, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ ShawneeCraft Broomstick Relay Race Pre-Game
SAT, OCT 28, 2:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ ShawneeCraft Broomstick Relay Race After-Party
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tommy Helmer @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 29, 2:00 P.M.
–
Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 29, 6:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Bret Alexander
FRI, OCT 27, TBD
–
The Music Room
SAT, OCT 28, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Bad Liars
SAT, OCT 28, 7:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Jack Bordo and Jim Cullen
FRI, OCT 27, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.