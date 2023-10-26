Prizes will be given out to the best dressed in the costume categories of most unique, scariest, and funniest!

Adults and kids are all invited to the Halloween Costume Party at the Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre for a Sunday night of fun, food, and flair.

WILKES-BARRE — The Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre hosts their first-ever Halloween Costume Party for both adults and children on Sunday, October 29, with live music from DJ Venom X and Halloween face painting by Mane Street Studio.

Everybody’s welcome to the party starting at 4:00 p.m. at this dynamic local restaurant. The spooky fun continues with music and festivities through 8:00 p.m. to complete your 2023 Halloweekend in style. It is free to attend, just pay to eat and drink.

Dress up as the funniest, scariest, or most unique version of yourself for a chance to win a $150 gift card to Flaming Crab. Flaming Crab will also feature a photobooth to ensure your Halloween 2023 costume is well-documented.

Flaming Crab is a restaurant for everybody and this Halloween event offers something for both adults and children to enjoy. However, for those 21+, you’ll find creative spooky cocktails on the menu such as the Pennywise or Stranger Things.

““We want our customers to come and have a good time. Regulars that comes in, parents, kids, everybody,” said Head Manager, Natalya Jones. “We love the kids here. Believe it or not, the kids usually love the seafood even more than the adults.”

This Cajun seafood restaurant brings their own flavor to the city. If you still haven’t tried it, Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre does seafood a little bit differently than most of us “country folk’ may be used to — and they’re proud of their inviting approach.

Visiting Flaming Crab is an entire experience…and it’s more than just lighting seafood dishes on fire (which is pretty freakin’ unforgettable I might add). Their passionate and diverse staff goes out of their way to make each meal special for their customers. This is the fourth restaurant Natalya Jones has managed and she said they’re truly a tight-knit team there at the Flaming Crab.

“The staff makes this place go round,” said Jones. “We want you to have fun. My staff walks around, everyone has their own personality — we all have flair about us! We want to make sure you come back for more than just the food.”

Flaming Crab is going all out for their first-ever Halloween party at the restaurant and bar. Jones says her whole staff is looking forward to the party and the employees may be even more excited than the guests to dress up!

Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre opened recently in December of 2021 and they’re hoping to see some regular faces as well as some new faces turn up for the Halloween Costume Party. There’s still people that don’t know about Flaming Crab and they hope this big holiday event will give new customers an excellent excuse to come check them out!

“We want to cater to the community we already know and the community we don’t always get to see. We want the kids to come out, the parents to come out — we want to have a good time for everybody!” said Head Manager Natalya Jones. “In any Flaming Crab there’s people dancing in their seats. For me, that’s what I’m trying to bring to the community.”

Flaming Crab is still new to Wilkes-Barre, so this Halloweekend they want to cater to their local customers and meet new people who want to dine and dance with them in style.

Come out to the Halloween Costume Party at the Flaming Crab on Sunday, October 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and set both the dancefloor and the crablegs on fire while you celebrate Halloween at this Wilkes-Barre seafood joint.