One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 has finally landed in your local cinema.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by arguably the most high-profile director in the business Martin Scorsese (The Age of Innocence) spins us a real-life tale of greed, corruption, and smokescreens. Sounds like just another ordinary day on the United States Senate floor to me!

The historic time frame here is the 1920’s, oil ribbons are found in Oklahoma under the sacred Osage Nation land, one by one the natives begin to go missing in unexplained numbers, that is until the FBI steps in to unravel the chaotic mystery. And what a deep mystery it is, ladies and bugs!

Killers of the Flower Moon has Oscar written all over it. Even the time of year that it is being released is all a well-measured calculation, believe me. I can see a move like this from a mile away.

Robert De Niro playing “William Hale” gives his strongest role in years. In the last decade he has been overused and taken a slew of forgettable junk roles just to make money for all the kids and wives he needs to support. Here he has once again reminded us why he is still considered one of the Hollywood greats.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays “Ernest Burkhart,” an everyday Joe who is on the fast track to become a go-getter, gives us a memorable turn. But my only complaint with him, and Robert De Niro for that matter, is you can never fully lose yourself in their characters, you always know you are watching Leo and Robert onscreen, so what does that really say? Hmmm..

Lily Gladstone who is a sure-fire Oscar contender is the film’s break-out role as “Mollie Burkhart,” a native who loses the majority of her loved ones to the insider crimes. She in all probability will outshine her male counterparts, mark my words! The upcoming award season loves a newcomer, and even more they love to celebrate a minority.

What hit home the hardest with this carefully crafted drama was just what insane measures our fellow man and neighbors will go to garner more money in their pockets. I see it every day in my personal life. The amount of area residents right here in NEPA who hover over the local lottery machines scratching away at tickets, spending (and losing) their hard-earned cash on a wish that will in all probability never fall in their favor sadly. But hey, I guess we are all supposed to believe in the grand notion that they spoon feed us all, it benefits the older Pennsylvanians. Do you see it working in full force around you, because I for one do not..

Killers of the Flower Moon is what many critics say it is. I second that notion. It is indeed one of the years’ best motion pictures, you just have to be able to stomach the 3 hour and 26 minute running time. So, whether you choose to see this worthy film on the big screen or in your own personal streaming space, just do yourself a favor and view it at some point. Martin Scorsese took the time to make this one as historically accurate as possible working with the Osage tribe, so educate yourself and I promise you will become a richer person for doing so.

”Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 ½” paws out of 10.