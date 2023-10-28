Billy McGuire is an accomplished local musician and songwriter who’s producing new and interesting music left and right. You may hear his latest tracks on 979X’s Locals Only radio show on Sunday nights in NEPA.

McGuire writes in all different genres, ranging from hard rock to jazz and from goth metal to EDM. His solo project’s current sound hails from alternative rock with influences derived from 70s blues rock and dream pop.

Billy McGuire got his start in music about 20 years ago when he picked up the violin in elementary school. A few years later in 2008, he discovered his passion for playing guitar. Since then, he’s continued learning, writing, and performing music in all different fashions.

“As for playing music, especially guitar, it has always been solely for me,” said Billy McGuire in his email interview with The Weekender. “I always admired the instrument and music in general. Despite working a steady day job in non-music careers to pay the bills, I knew music was something I wanted to keep in my life. I still play for at least an hour a day, for five or six days out of the week. Music has been a stress-relief for me.”

McGuire’s latest song hitting the airwaves on 979X’s Locals Only is called “Secret Corridor” and this track has a dark ambiance all its own. The single started off as a two-minute bass interlude for a transition between songs he wrote while in the band, Stars Burn Red. He expanded the single from there with experimental sounds and his own spoken word.

Back in October 2021, McGuire recorded “Secret Corridor” all in one take in his home studio. He believes the single is an excellent example of his composing style that combines his affinity for harmony arrangements with his go-to bluesy-rock notes.

“Secret Corridor is a crash course in who I am as a musician. I’m someone who will pull things from any genre I enjoy and turn it into something unique,” said McGuire. “This is the first track where it was just me. It’s a great way to show what I’m capable of as a musician, guitarist, songwriter, composer, and producer.”

For the rest of the year, McGuire stays busy with his plentiful music plans. He’s currently finishing the final mixing for his next single, “Misguided Demons” due out in coming months. He wrote the upcoming song earlier this year and looks forward to its feature with a singer who collaborated with him on the piece.

“It will be a fun little song that blends the sounds of artists like Aerosmith, Lacuna Coil, Guns N Roses, and The Birthday Massacre,” said McGuire.

Billy McGuire is also remastering his previously-released song “Free My Soul.” McGuire wanted to expand on the version he put out on streaming services last year, so he decided to tear it down from the internet. He intends to redistribute a restored version that better represents his vision by Christmas 2023.

After the release of “Misguided Demons” and “Free My Soul,” McGuire plans to polish up the many songs he still has waiting in his arsenal for a four to six track EP in early 2024.

Aside from all the big drops, Billy McGuire intends to book more gigs, both solo and with his duo project — The BeeJerz who play throughout the region.

Billy McGuire said he never expected to become a solo artist, but he’s always been an independent thinker who appreciates the finer details – so, he’s taking advantage of the experience. Though he’s played in a few bands over the years, he’s embracing the flexibility of flying through the music world solo.

“In the meantime, I enjoy doing solo stuff. It serves as a way for me to showcase what I do,” said Billy McGuire. “I’m humbled by the fact that I may never make it big, but that doesn’t stop me from creating and showcasing my art to the world.”

As a solo musician, he enjoys the freedom of working on all different interesting projects, in addition to his own originals. He’s always open to collaborating with other creatives on making music, as long as they’re just as passionate as he is.

Billy McGuire writes in a variety of genres, while keeping his signature style intact, so he can easily blend with other singers, bands, and creators. If you need new material for your music project, he says hit him up! He’s always open to new ideas and has a ton of songs already in the works!

Billy McGuire continues writing and recording music to get his name out there between his solo project, duo project, and all his other collaborative works. He says he already has at least a dozen singles ready to rock, but he’s going to take his time perfecting his next EP or maybe even full album.

“I’ve always had the belief that music — like all art — is subjective, and all I’d like is for just one person to say “Hey, I like that. That’s good,” said McGuire. “If there is one person out there who has enjoyed my music, that’s all I care about.”

Billy McGuire is excellent in the studio, but he wishes he could play live all the time. He loves the stage and the stage loves him. For many years he was too shy to sing but, he says his singing voice has come a long way with more practice.

“I always do my best to enjoy my time on stage and hopefully relay that to the audience. I’ve always seen music as performance, so movement on stage is big for me. Whether it’s simply tapping my foot along, swaying with the beat, or playing off the body language of those I’m on stage with — it’s all about the show for me.”

After many years of watching old live concerts of Van Halen eagerly using up their entire stage to speak to the crowd, Billy McGuire says he tries to channel the one-and-only Eddie Van Halen whenever he performs. That’s something you’ll have to see for yourself!

Find out where he’s is playing next by following along on his Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Listen to Billy McGuire’s music on all major streaming platforms.

We look forward to hearing what Billy McGuire has in store next. He says this article and getting his music on the Locals Only show has already been his favorite milestone to date. “For Lazy-E, I am eternally grateful!” said McGuire.

Hear Billy McGuire and other regional music artists every weekend on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday nights between 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E.