Join Bill Corcoran in this week’s episode of OnTheStacks, as he converses with Major General John Gronski U.S. Army (Ret.), a leader who commanded a brigade of 10,000 Soldiers and Marines in Ramadi Iraq in 2005-2006, which, at that time is said to have been the bloodiest and most dangerous place in the world.

General Gronski is now the CEO & Founder of Leader Grove, a leadership consulting firm, and he is also the author of two leadership books.

This episode is filled with rich stories from his lifelong military career. They discuss in detail how to lead with vision and resilience, how to identify core values and apply them to your everyday life, and how to build and maintain relationships for long term success.

U.S. Army General: Battles, Badges, and Building Resilience | Ep.175 General John Gronski, (Ret.)

