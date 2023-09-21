WILKES-BARRE – Experience big-time family fun at Monster Jam®. See the world’s most popular trucks and best drivers roar into Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on February 9 through February 11 in 2024.

The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Wilkes Barre for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this winter.

Tickets and Pit Passes are now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Wilkes Barre on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Wilkes Barre fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world’s best drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Engineered to perfection, the Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series West Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.

The Arena Championship Series East features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. The first female series champion, Krysten Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger®, aims to bring home another championship trophy. 2021 Rising Star award winner Armando Castro grabs the bull by the horns in El Toro Loco®. 2023 Arena Racer of the Year Coty Saucier hopes to burn down the competition in Dragon®.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

The first show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9. Saturday features shows at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with the Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The final show in Wilkes-Barre takes place Sunday, February 11 at 1:00 with the Pit Party open at the same timeslot.