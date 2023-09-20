NEPA Live Music List: September 21 to September 24

Autumn arrives this weekend and so do the singer-songwriters, tribute bands, and more! Grace Potter comes to Penn’s Peak, Kip Moore comes to F.M. Kirby Center, and it’s the last Thursday for Party on the Patio where Classic Skynyrd Live will close out the summer season of live entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania.
For all this and more on what to see this weekend, browse our list below. Always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Coming off their Steamtown Music Award win for Country Act of the Year, Boots and Bangs play Hog’s Hollow Saloon’s outdoor stage in Berwick for the very first time on Saturday.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Elephants Dancing
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Boots and Bangs
SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.
Curran Brewing
John Stevens Polka Band @ Oktoberfest
FRI, SEPT 22, TBD
Lakeland Orchard
Luke Lucas
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.
Broken Hearts
SAT, SEPT 23, 1:00 P.M.
The Jay from the Job
SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
SUN, SEPT 24, 1:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Kip Moore
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Open Bar
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 23, 1:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jung Bergo Duo
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.
Banjo Playdate
SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Harkland
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
Nowhere Slow
SAT, SEPT 23, 9:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
YES
THURS, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Bret Alexander
FRI, SEPT 22, TBD
Ian & Nigel
SAT, SEPT 23, TBD
Finnegan’s IRC
Seventh Day Slumber, The Almas, Magdalene Rose
FRI, SEPT 22, 9:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Direct from Sweden -The Music of ABBA
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
Grace Potter
SUN, SEPT 24, 7:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Classic Skynyrd Live – Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd @ Party on the Patio
THURS, SEPT 21, 7:30 P.M.
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 21, 9:30 P.M.
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 21, 10:15 P.M.
Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.
Social Call @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:30 P.M.
Dustin Douglas Solo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, SEPT 22, 9:30 P.M.
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.
Light Up The Moon @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 23, 8:30 P.M.
Screaming Broccoli @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 23, 9:30 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Muscadine Bloodline @ Sherman Theater
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Melanie McLaren with Special Guest Stacy Gabel @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Q-Ball
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
John Dressler
SUN, SEPT 24, 3:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Nirvani– A Nirvana Tribute Experience
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Giacomo Turra
SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Music Room
SUN, SEPT 24, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
A Proud Monkey @ Streamside
FRI, SEPT 22, 10:00 P.M.
Trylogy
SAT, SEPT 23, TBD
Musikfest Café
There, There – Tribute to Radiohead
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:30 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Riley Loftus
SUN, SEPT 24, 4:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Late For The Sky – The Jackson Browne Tribute
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Broken Arrow – the Music of Neil Young
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Rob & Marty @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 23, 2:00 P.M.
Electric Shadows @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
Kate & Those Guys @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 24, 2:00 P.M.
Bobby Ventura @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 24, 6:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Son De Tres
THURS, SEPT 21, 10:00 A.M.
1905 Tavern
Jack Bordo and Jim Cullen
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
AD/HD
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
Kartune
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
More Street Movements, Boaty Blanco, Acid Rat!, and more @ Night of Debauchery
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
The Theater at North
“Always ABBA” – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA
SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X
THURS, SEPT 21, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.
Crash
FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Elvis w/Leigh Joel Fierman
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Dave Cupano
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gabriella Tolerico
THURS, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
D West
FRI, SEPT 22, 9:00 P.M.
Until Sunrise
SAT, SEPT 23, 9:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Jonny D
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
Dave Race
SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, SEPT 22, 6:30 P.M.
Dave N’ Chae Duo
SAT, SEPT 23, 6:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Jay Keiper
FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
Bill Rooth
SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.