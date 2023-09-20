NEPA Live Music List: September 21 to September 24

Autumn arrives this weekend and so do the singer-songwriters, tribute bands, and more! Grace Potter comes to Penn’s Peak, Kip Moore comes to F.M. Kirby Center, and it’s the last Thursday for Party on the Patio where Classic Skynyrd Live will close out the summer season of live entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

For all this and more on what to see this weekend, browse our list below. Always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Coming off their Steamtown Music Award win for Country Act of the Year, Boots and Bangs play Hog’s Hollow Saloon’s outdoor stage in Berwick for the very first time on Saturday.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Elephants Dancing

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs

SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.

Curran Brewing

John Stevens Polka Band @ Oktoberfest

FRI, SEPT 22, TBD

Lakeland Orchard

Luke Lucas

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Broken Hearts

SAT, SEPT 23, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Jay from the Job

SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SUN, SEPT 24, 1:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Kip Moore

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Open Bar

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 23, 1:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jung Bergo Duo

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Banjo Playdate

SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Harkland

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, SEPT 23, 9:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

YES

THURS, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Bret Alexander

FRI, SEPT 22, TBD

–

Ian & Nigel

SAT, SEPT 23, TBD

Finnegan’s IRC

Seventh Day Slumber, The Almas, Magdalene Rose

FRI, SEPT 22, 9:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Direct from Sweden -The Music of ABBA

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Grace Potter

SUN, SEPT 24, 7:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Classic Skynyrd Live – Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd @ Party on the Patio

THURS, SEPT 21, 7:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 21, 10:15 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas Solo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, SEPT 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

SAT, SEPT 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 23, 9:30 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Muscadine Bloodline @ Sherman Theater

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Melanie McLaren with Special Guest Stacy Gabel @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Q-Ball

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Dressler

SUN, SEPT 24, 3:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Nirvani– A Nirvana Tribute Experience

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Giacomo Turra

SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Music Room

SUN, SEPT 24, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

A Proud Monkey @ Streamside

FRI, SEPT 22, 10:00 P.M.

–

Trylogy

SAT, SEPT 23, TBD

Musikfest Café

There, There – Tribute to Radiohead

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Riley Loftus

SUN, SEPT 24, 4:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Late For The Sky – The Jackson Browne Tribute

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Broken Arrow – the Music of Neil Young

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rob & Marty @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 23, 2:00 P.M.

–

Electric Shadows @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kate & Those Guys @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 24, 2:00 P.M.

–

Bobby Ventura @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 24, 6:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Son De Tres

THURS, SEPT 21, 10:00 A.M.

1905 Tavern

Jack Bordo and Jim Cullen

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

AD/HD

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

More Street Movements, Boaty Blanco, Acid Rat!, and more @ Night of Debauchery

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

The Theater at North

“Always ABBA” – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

SAT, SEPT 23, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X

THURS, SEPT 21, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Crash

FRI, SEPT 22, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Elvis w/Leigh Joel Fierman

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Dave Cupano

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

D West

FRI, SEPT 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise

SAT, SEPT 23, 9:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Jonny D

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dave Race

SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, SEPT 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dave N’ Chae Duo

SAT, SEPT 23, 6:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Jay Keiper

FRI, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bill Rooth

SAT, SEPT 23, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.