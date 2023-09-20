BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest is excited to announce the 13th year of Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE). The German-inspired festival kicks off on Friday, October 6 and continues through Sunday, October 8.

The second weekend takes place from Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15.

This free festival features brews, food, live music, local artisans and fan favorites such as Brewer’s Village presented by The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild and PierogiPalooza.

There will be several large-scale Oktoberfest events, tastings, and competitions that attendees can participate in at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

Live music will play throughout the festival on both weekends of Oktoberfest. Bands such as Hunkajunk, Polkadelphia, GTV Almrausch Schuhplatters and more will be performing during Oktoberfest. These live performances will be happening on five stages including Hofbräu Biergarten, Samuel Adams/Dogfish Head Biergarten, Brewmaster’s Biergarten, Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network and more.

“ArtsQuest is thrilled to continue the tradition of Oktoberfest with our partners at Lehigh Valley International Airport,” said Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest. “From the annual Yuengling 5K to the Brewer’s Village presented by The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild, to the live music, food and fun, there’s something for everyone to come out and be a part of. Oktoberfest is a wonderful way to enjoy German heritage with a twist here in the Lehigh Valley.”

“We’re anxiously awaiting the takeoff of Oktoberfest, and your neighborhood airport is always a proud partner with the amazing team at ArtsQuest. Their hard work and dedication help to bring a recognizable energy to this free event. Whether it’s the delicious food, music, or cultural entertainment, Oktoberfest is a must-visit destination every year in the Lehigh Valley,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Come to ArtsQuest’s Oktoberfest and get a taste of Germany this fall at the SteelStacks!

OKTOBERFEST EVENTS:

Yuengling Oktoberfest 5k

In partnership with Run Lehigh Valley, Yuengling Oktoberfest 5k is back! The ninth annual Yuengling Oktoberfest 5K will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 8 at 101 Founders Way in Bethlehem and loop throughout Historic Bethlehem. Runners and walkers can register here.

Wiener Dog Races & Parade

The Wiener Dog Races take place October 7, 8, 14 and 15. Dogs will race bracket style until there are three final dogs for winners at 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Wiener Dog Parades are back and take place on the same day as the races. Pups can don their favorite costume or simply as they come. This free event begins at noon for check-in and the parade begins at 12:15 p.m. Come show off your pup at this year’s Oktoberfest!

The Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship presented by Samuel Adams

ArtsQuest partners with the US Steinholding Association to host the Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championships once again presented by Samuel Adams. The State Championship Qualifier Competition will take place October 7 at 6:00 p.m. in the Oktoberfest Arena and you can register here! It is free to participate and those with the best time will advance to the championship on October 14.

Oktoberfest Fashion Contest

On October 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the Oktoberfest Arena, their fresh take on a traditional beauty contest has contestants showing off their Oktoberfest-inspired fashion sense — all while answering questions from the hosts and showcase of a special talent! Two awards will be given: the President of Pizazz and the Chancellor of Charisma and both will be awarded $100. This fashion contest is free, and you can sign up here.

The Oktoberfest Kong Pong Tourney presented by Yuengling

On October 6, The Oktoberfest Kong Pong Tournament presented by Yuengling will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Grab a partner and play a fan-favorite party game! There will be 55-gallon cups, two dodgeballs and a $100 check for the pair that wins the tournament along with a Yuengling hat and cooler. You can register here or on the day of the event!

OKTOBERFEST FOOD & BEVERAGE:

A Taste of Austria

ArtsQuest has partnered with Levy Restaurants and Easton-based Imported Enrichment to put together a delightful culinary experience around liquor and wine imported directly from Austria! On October 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the Fowler Blast Furnace Room in the ArtsQuest Center, you will be able to enjoy this four-course cuisine and drinks. Register here.

Oktoberfest Brewers’ Village presented by The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild

In its seventh year, Oktoberfest Brewers’ Village presented by The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild will be on October 14 in the Musikfest Café, featuring two sessions. This event offers over 30 brews all from award-winning craft breweries. From German-style marzens to autumn-inspired pumpkin ales, you can purchase your tickets here!

Oktoberfest PierogiPalooza

Fan favorite, PierogiPalooza is back for its third year on October 7 and 14, featuring savory and sweet pierogies. With the purchase of the passport, you can taste all six pierogis and travel around SteelStacks to eat them all! You can purchase tickets here.

The Oktoberfest Riesling Tasting

A brand-new addition to Oktoberfest is a Riesling Tasting on October 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fowler Blast Furnace Room. Join ArtsQuest, Levy Restaurants and Jay Nee of Juniper and Grain as we celebrate Germany’s leading grape variety! There will be four different Rieslings from various German wine-growing regions, and they have been paired with some light bites that also pay homage to the home of Oktoberfest. This event is 21+ and tickets can be purchased here.