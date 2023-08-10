Join Bill Corcoran in the blu door studio as they journey through the life of musician Jimmy Stranger.

In this episode, Jimmy opens up about the painful chapter of his life in 2004, marked by the brutal murder of his high school sweetheart, Carrie Lynn Martin, and the subsequent loss of his father that sent him into a downward spiral of addiction and hopelessness.

Oftentimes society judges a book by its cover and Jimmy is no stranger to this prejudice, given his tattoos and appearance. He shares how people’s perception of him, based solely on his appearance, made him a living cliché, and how getting to know someone on a deeper level can shift these preconceived notions.

They also talk about the journey of self-expression as an artist, finding your purpose, and making money as a full-time musician.

