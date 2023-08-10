WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Pennsylvania takes over the harness track & track infield to celebrate the return of NEPA’s largest outdoor beerfest — Oktoberfest 2023! Return of the popular beer festival is set for Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16

Guests can enjoy 50+ domestic and imported beer options, delicious food, live music, cornhole tournaments, wiener dog racing (yes, you read that correctly) and much more!

Germany’s own, Romy also returns for her 7th Consecutive Performance at Oktoberfest.

Tickets are $5.00 per day at the door. Friday’s hours are 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday’s are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Event Venue.

The region’s largest Oktoberfest is back where it all started. The festivities will kick off with a ceremonial keg tapping from each of our participating distributors for Oktoberfest at 5:00 p.m. on September 15.

Over the course of this two-day event, guests will enjoy award-winning traditional entertainers, local bands, authentic German American cuisine, wiener dog racing, NEPA cornhole tournaments, strong arm contests and more than 50 beer selections such as Shangy’s – The Beer Authority, Northeast Eagle, Wallenpaupack Brewing Co and L.T. Verrastro. Guests will also have the option to enjoy wine, spirits and various seltzers.

NEPA Cornhole will be conducting walk-up tournaments throughout the festival which will take place on the racetrack infield.

Live entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Oktoberfest includes fan-favorites like Bavarski Band, Schützengiggles Oompah Band, Joe Stanky and the Cadets, Alpine Horns Ensemble, HSV Bavaria, Ken Norton, Jay Luke and the return of multi-talented German singer, Romy. The main stage will feature an area of over 1,000 seats for guests to enjoy,

This diverse lineup features some artists based right out of NEPA, such as Schützengiggles Oompah Band who are a traditional German/Bavarian Brass band from Scranton. There’s also more than simply music. HSV Bavaria is an authentic German Austrian Dance Group from Meriden, CT.

Oktoberfest features local vendors offering authentic German American cuisine, traditional style fair options, pizza, pierogies and more. Vendors include The Alpine Wurst & Meat House, Luppo Russo Wood Fired Pizza, Yogi’s Pierogies, Lou’s Concessions, Cibo’s Pizza, Kernel Moonies Gourmet Popcorn, Best Cigar Pub and more.

Additionally, Wiener dog races are back by popular demand! Attendees can register their furry friends in several heats of races throughout the festival. Attendees who register their wiener dogs for the race will receive free admission to Oktoberfest. There will be a Dachshund parade before each race and trophies will be awarded to the winning wiener dog! To register your dog, click HERE.

Okto-Bucks are the official currency of Oktoberfest 2023 at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Guests may purchase Okto-Bucks at the event ($1 = 1 Okto-Buck).

Direct parking for the event is available on the racetrack with shuttle service to and from the festival grounds. Casino guests can access the event grounds through the racing lobby entrance.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend Oktoberfest 2023. Valid ID and ticket are required upon entry. For more information about Oktoberfest, visit MoheganPA.com/Oktoberfest.