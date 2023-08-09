Good things are happening this weekend! No, really though, Good Things Are Happening Fest comes to Scranton’s Iron Furnaces on Saturday, August 12 to bring the community a day of music from various artists. In addition, Musikfest continues at the SteelStacks through the weekend, Emo Night comes to the River Street Jazz Café with opening acts Roderik, Pine Creek Academy, & Layul, and E57 reunites with its original members for one night only.
This week’s cover photo: Train rolls into town this Sunday, August 13, to perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on the last night of Musikfest in Bethlehem.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Good Things Happen Fest
Alyssa Lazar, Petal, Wild Pink, Glass Mask, and MORE @ Scranton Iron Furnaces
SAT, AUG 12, 12:00 P.M.
19th Annual Kielbasa Festival
VARIOUS ARTISTS THROUGHOUT
FRI, AUG 11, 1:30 P.M. to SAT, AUG 12, 11:00 P.M.
Musikfest
VARIOUS ARTISTS
EVERYDAY THROUGH SUN, AUG 13.
–
El Gran Combo @ Wind Creek Steel Stage
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Maren Morris @ Wind Creek Steel Stage
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00
–
Train @ Wind Creek Steel Stage
SUN, AUG 13, 7:00
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Doobie Others – Tribute to the Doobie Brothers
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Laurel Canyon Band – The Music of CSNY
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Felony @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, AUG 12, 2:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.
–
Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 13, 6:00 P.M.
Palermo’s Pizza
Sarah Sings
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
Rustic Creek Campground
Random Rock
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar
DJ Blendmasters
FRI, AUG 11, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Tommy Guns Band
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Fuzzy Park Band
SAT, AUG 12, 1:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SUN, AUG 13, 1:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Rubix Kube a Tribute to the 80s
THURS, AUG 10, 7:30 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, AUG 10, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, AUG 10, 10:15 P.M.
–
CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
FRI, AUG 11, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, AUG 11, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Duo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lehighann & Company @ Breakers
SAT, AUG 12, 8:30 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Steve Gryb: The Pied Piper of Percussion
THURS, AUG 10, 10:00 A.M.
The Keystone Stage
E57 Reunion with special guests Days In Transit & The Broke Pines
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Jonathon Dressler
THURS, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Portland Frank
FRI, AUG 11, 9:00 P.M.
–
A Zeppelin Thing
SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Emo Night
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kyle Smith w/ Elephants Dancing
SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Band of Brothers @ Summer Deck Parties
THURS, AUG 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Large Flowerheads @ Summer Deck Parties
FRI, AUG 11, 6:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Nick Mich
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Trio
SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.
River Grille
EZ Boys
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ King B
SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Ooh Wee @ Summer Brunch Club
SUN, AUG 13, 12:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, AUG 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Area 52
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V
SUN, AUG 13, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ken Norton
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Jug O Jack
THURS, AUG 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
Encore
SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jeff Lewis
SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Dustin Douglas
FRI, AUG 11, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jung Bergo Duo
SAT, AUG 12, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks
FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Rock Royalty Tribute Band
SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mel Rivers @ Country Sunday Fun Day
SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar
FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside
FRI, AUG 11, TBD
–
Bosco and the Storm @ Streamside
SAT, AUG 12, TBD
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Jeffrey James Band
SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Kartune
FRI, AUG 11, 9:30 P.M.
–
Chris Jackson of The Crates
SUN, AUG 13, 6:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Elucidate & Deathspeaker @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
High Tension Wire Duo
SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Steve Brosky Duo
THURS, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Groove
FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Not John
SUN, AUG 13, 3:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, AUG 11, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
SUN, AUG 13, 3:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Mark Fahad
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
Steve McDaniel
SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Ken Norton
FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
Rock God Radio
SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Tom Hamilton Jazztett
SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Wand”ring Around
SUN, AUG 13, 4:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.