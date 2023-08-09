Good things are happening this weekend! No, really though, Good Things Are Happening Fest comes to Scranton’s Iron Furnaces on Saturday, August 12 to bring the community a day of music from various artists. In addition, Musikfest continues at the SteelStacks through the weekend, Emo Night comes to the River Street Jazz Café with opening acts Roderik, Pine Creek Academy, & Layul, and E57 reunites with its original members for one night only.

This week’s cover photo: Train rolls into town this Sunday, August 13, to perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on the last night of Musikfest in Bethlehem.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Good Things Happen Fest

The 2nd annual Good Things Are Happening Fest takes place Saturday, August 12, at the Iron Furnaces starting at 12:00 p.m.

Alyssa Lazar, Petal, Wild Pink, Glass Mask, and MORE @ Scranton Iron Furnaces

SAT, AUG 12, 12:00 P.M.

19th Annual Kielbasa Festival

VARIOUS ARTISTS THROUGHOUT

FRI, AUG 11, 1:30 P.M. to SAT, AUG 12, 11:00 P.M.

Musikfest

VARIOUS ARTISTS

EVERYDAY THROUGH SUN, AUG 13.

–

El Gran Combo @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Maren Morris @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00

–

Train @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

SUN, AUG 13, 7:00

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Doobie Others – Tribute to the Doobie Brothers

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Laurel Canyon Band – The Music of CSNY

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Felony @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 12, 2:00 P.M.

–

Zac Lawless @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.

–

Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 13, 6:00 P.M.

Palermo’s Pizza

Sarah Sings

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

Rustic Creek Campground

Random Rock

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar

DJ Blendmasters

FRI, AUG 11, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Tommy Guns Band

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Fuzzy Park Band

SAT, AUG 12, 1:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SUN, AUG 13, 1:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Rubix Kube a Tribute to the 80s

THURS, AUG 10, 7:30 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 10, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 10, 10:15 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dynamic Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, AUG 11, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lehighann & Company @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 12, 8:30 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Steve Gryb: The Pied Piper of Percussion

THURS, AUG 10, 10:00 A.M.

The Keystone Stage

E57 Reunion with special guests Days In Transit & The Broke Pines

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Jonathon Dressler

THURS, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Portland Frank

FRI, AUG 11, 9:00 P.M.

–

A Zeppelin Thing

SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Emo Night

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Smith w/ Elephants Dancing

SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Band of Brothers @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Large Flowerheads @ Summer Deck Parties

FRI, AUG 11, 6:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Nick Mich

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Trio

SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.

River Grille

EZ Boys

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ King B

SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Ooh Wee @ Summer Brunch Club

SUN, AUG 13, 12:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, AUG 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V

SUN, AUG 13, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, AUG 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ken Norton

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Jug O Jack

THURS, AUG 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Encore

SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jeff Lewis

SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Dustin Douglas

FRI, AUG 11, 5:00 P.M.

–

Jung Bergo Duo

SAT, AUG 12, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Rock Royalty Tribute Band

SAT, AUG 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mel Rivers @ Country Sunday Fun Day

SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar

FRI, AUG 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside

FRI, AUG 11, TBD

–

Bosco and the Storm @ Streamside

SAT, AUG 12, TBD

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Jeffrey James Band

SAT, AUG 12, 7:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Kartune

FRI, AUG 11, 9:30 P.M.

–

Chris Jackson of The Crates

SUN, AUG 13, 6:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Elucidate & Deathspeaker @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

High Tension Wire Duo

SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Steve Brosky Duo

THURS, AUG 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Groove

FRI, AUG 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Not John

SUN, AUG 13, 3:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, AUG 11, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

SUN, AUG 13, 3:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Mark Fahad

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steve McDaniel

SAT, AUG 12, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Ken Norton

FRI, AUG 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rock God Radio

SAT, AUG 12, 9:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Tom Hamilton Jazztett

SUN, AUG 13, 2:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Wand”ring Around

SUN, AUG 13, 4:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.