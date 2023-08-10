WILKES-BARRE —Renowned Southern rock quartet Gov’t Mule, led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, musician, and producer Warren Haynes, brings “Peace…Like A River World Tour” to F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20. Tickets for the show are on sale now. Click here for more information.

This tour supports new studio album, “Peace…Like A River,” released in June. “Peace…Like A River” by Fantasy Records is band’s 12th studio album and a follow-up to Gov’t Mule’s chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album, “Heavy Load Blues.”

Gov’t Mule actually started as a side project of the Allman Brothers Band in 1994. The group was founded by guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody. This rock jam band has since become a recognizable staple at music festivals and known for their infusion of blues and funk elements.

The album includes radio single “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. For the track, Haynes wove together inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Also on the same record is the soaring and heartfelt song, “Same As It Ever Was,” and the epic, Beatles-inspired single “Made My Peace.”

The 12-song rock collection features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, who adds his distinctive vocals to “The River Only Flows One Way,” rising soul artist Celisse on “Just Across The River,” and Billy F Gibbons, whose trademark vocals underscore the tasty ZZ Top textures that inform the humor-infused “Shake Our Way Out.”

Peace…Like A River was recorded during the same sessions as “Heavy Load Blues” at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. The albums, however, were created in different rooms, with no shared gear or instruments, keeping the two concurrent projects with their own unique identity and character.

The tracks on Peace…Like A River explore the many sides of Gov’t Mule and bring together all the qualities that have earned the four-piece the beloved stature they enjoy today. Thematically, the new album explores the seismic changes the world has gone through over the past few years. Influenced both in his songwriting and playing by what Haynes calls “the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues,” Gov’t Mule combines the best and most enduring qualities from all those musical strains to create a timeless piece of art on “Peace…Like A River” that could have easily come out in the 1970s.

Current band members, Warren Haynes (guitar, vocals), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals), and Kevin Scott (bass) will be on the road all year promoting their latest album and bringing their acclaimed live show across the world.

In addition to their own headlining shows, including their in-progress summer Dark Side of the Mule Tour, the band is appearing at various stops of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Following the North American fall leg of the “Peace…Like A River World Tour”, Gov’t Mule heads over to Europe for an 11-date run in November. So, before they leave the country, catch Gov’t Mule performing in Wilkes-Barre on September 20 at F.M. Kirby Center.