“The greatest evil is convincing us that we have no choice. But choice cannot be taken away; choice comes from within. And there is always the choice to fight.” That is one of the great quotes from this film’s script, which is as relevant today as it was in yesteryear.

Chevalier is the kind of period piece we don’t seem to see as often anymore, especially during the bustling summer blockbuster season. Thankfully, somehow this goody edged its way in. Starring mainly a cast of unknowns, this factual story follows minority composer Joseph Bologne, who rises up in French society as a renowned musical genius, all before an ill-fated love affair with a white women sends his earned popularity flailing when it becomes exposed.

Times have certainly changed socially no doubt, but depending on your location in the world or this country for that matter, the great social divide is still very much in existence. I will say in a sea of money-grabbing films this summer, this particular flick was a breath of fresh air. It was barely half as effective as the trailer made it out to be though, but like the old saying goes, never judge a book by its cover! But who on earth am I kidding, we all still do so…

Mini Driver (Good Will Hunting) is the film’s most recognizable face in a substantial supporting role. Chevalier was authentic enough, intriguing enough, yet in the end still couldn’t cut the mustard. The lead Kelvin Harrison Jr., who studied the violin 7 days a week, 6 hours a day, for 5 months gave it the old college try, but in the end just lacked the necessary intrigue to carry the film as a whole. I too know how difficult it is to carry a cross on my back while completing a task, but then again I’m not in Hollywood getting paid bucko dinero to do so. Heck, I’ll just take payment for what the catering department took in on this one alone. That’s not asking a whole lot is it? Proceed with caution here perhaps, but in the end let your hair fly freely in the breeze.

”Chevalier” starring: Mini Driver, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.