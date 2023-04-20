This week OnTheStacks in the blu door studio, we get an inside look at the life of a Professional Fixer. For 20+ years, Jim Olecki worked with celebrities, politicians, CEOs, & high-profile individuals around the world to solve problems and protect their reputation.

Jim is the Founder of J2O Enterprises, J2O Advisors, & CEO of the Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center in Scranton. In this episode, we talk about the discipline, perseverance, leadership, and communication skills needed to succeed at a high level while balancing career ambitions and relationships. Jim also talks about his recent return home to Northeastern Pennsylvania and his mission to give back to the community that raised him.

Perseverance, Leadership, & Conflict Resolution: Life As A Fixer | Ep.154: Jim Olecki