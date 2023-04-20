J. Philip Richards’ has a dynamic body of work, including not only a vast variety of paintings but also print-work and other art mediums.

WILKES-BARRE — Exhibit featuring artwork from local American artist, J. Philip Richards, opens Third Friday at Circle Centre for the Arts. Upstairs, Wyoming Valley Art League’s Spring Juried Exhibition is also revealed April 21, with both Opening Receptions from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“J. Philip Richards: A Retrospective” is displayed in the Sandra Dycewski Maffei Gallery, while winning pieces selected for the Spring Juried Exhibition are featured in Members’ Gallery. All the displayed works on the top floor are created by members of the Wyoming Valley Art League who submitted their art to be judged by an anonymous jury.

The J. Philip Richards exhibit is a posthumous collection featuring work from throughout his lifelong career as an artist. The displayed art was sourced from community members who own Richards’ art in their private collections. In fact, each owner was thrilled to lend their pieces to the Circle Centre of the Arts to celebrate the prolific artist’s life and career.

Born in Moosic, PA in 1906, Richards became a graduate in Fines Arts from the Syracuse University. He was a professor at Wilkes College (better known now as Wilkes University) and a founding member of the Wyoming Valley Art League, who mentored many other creatives in the area. In many ways, Richards paved the way for the next generation of NEPA artists.

Wyoming Valley Art League Board Member Patricia Lacy and Gallery Director Allison Maslow were excited to pull this collection together to honor Richards. The response they’ve received from the community has been heartwarming, and they say they’re still meeting people that knew him!

In fact, there were plenty of stories to share about Richards vast life as an artist, professor, and person. Richards was a mentor to Frank Wengen, artist from Dallas, PA who helped organize the exhibit.

”Whoever talks about him, talks in such reverence about what a good professor he was, teacher, but also a mentor,” said McMahon Lacy. “ —But one of the contributors in the collection, Caleb Mackenzie, almost punched him one time. Because, Phil Richards, if you were his student and you were painting — he’d say, ‘NO! YOU NEED MORE ENERGY!’, and paint on your work and Caleb took offense to that…but Frank didn’t. Frank said when he did that to him, he said, ‘Ok, I see what you’re talking about, professor.’”

Richards’ body of work is dynamic. In this exhibition, you’ll explore paintings, prints, and plenty of delights. There’s something special about the way Richards sees the world. Paintings depict scenes that feel familiar, and yet shine with eclectic colors and textures that border on the abstract. In fact, we may have even spied a clipping from The Times Leader crumpled into one of his portraits!

Richards won countless awards throughout the Northeastern United States for his art throughout his career, many in NEPA and Maine…which also happen to be two of his favorite muses. It’s hard NOT to recognize our local landscapes popping up in Richards’ paintings, or the notable lighthouse scenery found along the shores of Maine.

Richards also painted with casein, a fast-drying water-soluble paint made from milk proteins, which brings a unique, nearly-supernatural element to his scenes.

Third Friday is also a big day for Wyoming Valley Art League members. Winners will be revealed in the Members’ Gallery at the Opening Reception and the art represents a little bit of everything. The winning pieces from local artists demonstrate all different styles and mediums; from traditional painting to modern sculpture.

Being that J. Philip Richards was also a founding member of the Wyoming Valley Art League and played such a key role in developing Northeastern Pennsylvania’s art scene, it seems like a perfect marriage to have his collection and the Spring Juried Exhibition kicking off on the same night. This Third Friday on April 21 is a chance to celebrate members past, present, and future.

“It’s not all the time you have the feeling we’re talking about with exhibitions and shows, but this feels right,” said McMahon Lacy.

The J. Philip Richards exhibit will be on display at Circle Centre of the Arts on S Franklin St in Wilkes-Barre through June 1 and the Members’ Spring Juried Exhibition will be on display through May 25.