Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen release new album

From blues rock to heavy metal, from slow jams to hip-hop; Here’s The Weekender’s big weekly list of bands and artists you can catch around NEPA from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23. There’s a local live music show meant for you this weekend!

by: Gabrielle Lang

***

The VSpot 

Rick Gillette

THURS, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M. 

– 

Traverse the Abyss

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:00 P.M. 

***

Keystone Stage

ALLTHEDAMNVAMPIRES @ Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage presents Horror Punk Night

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

BlakVader @ Rose Amp Presents Hip Hop Nights

FRI, APRIL 21, 10:00 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

DJ Image @ Club Evolution

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M.

EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.

Picture Perfect @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Ken Norton

THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Project 90s

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino 

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers 

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Bad Liars @ Breakers 

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Fuzzy Park Band @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M. 

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Triple Fret

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.

***

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Adam McKinley

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

***

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Chris Price

SUN, APRIL 23, 4:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Green Light Go!

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M. 

 

M80

SAT, APRIL 22, 10:00 P.M.  

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 22, 2:00 P.M. 

Deviant Saints @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.

Mike Lloret @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 23, 2:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café 

Elephants Dancing and The Harbor Boys

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M. 

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen – Album Release Show!

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M. 

***

Original Pocono Pub 

Grillo

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M. 

– 

Steve McDar

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M. 

***

The Mines

DJ Venon X @ “The Famous TikTok Dance Party” All College Mixer

THURS, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill 

Heads Up Duo

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Don & Jo

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M. 

Kartune

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.

Jeff Lewis

SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.

*** 

Broadway Grille 

Brain Kibler

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Keystone Groove

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M. 

 

McGeehan Duo

SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M. 

*** 

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Leo DiSanto

THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Sherman Theater

Stereo Jo for 4/20 Fest @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

Remedy, Street Survivors, Pure Petty for Southern Rock Night @ Sherman Theater

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Roots in Blue Stone @ Fireside Live Series

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M. 

***

Boulder View Tavern 

Adam McKinley

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Erin McCelland

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M. 

Andrew Tirado

SAT, APRIL 22, 6:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR