From blues rock to heavy metal, from slow jams to hip-hop; Here’s The Weekender’s big weekly list of bands and artists you can catch around NEPA from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23. There’s a local live music show meant for you this weekend!

by: Gabrielle Lang

***

The VSpot

Rick Gillette

THURS, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Traverse the Abyss

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:00 P.M.

***

Keystone Stage

ALLTHEDAMNVAMPIRES @ Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage presents Horror Punk Night

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

BlakVader @ Rose Amp Presents Hip Hop Nights

FRI, APRIL 21, 10:00 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

DJ Image @ Club Evolution

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

Picture Perfect @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

Bad Liars @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Triple Fret

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.

***

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Adam McKinley

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

***

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Chris Price

SUN, APRIL 23, 4:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Green Light Go!

FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

M80

SAT, APRIL 22, 10:00 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 22, 2:00 P.M.

–

Deviant Saints @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mike Lloret @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 23, 2:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Elephants Dancing and The Harbor Boys

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen – Album Release Show!

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Grillo

FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steve McDar

SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.

***

The Mines

DJ Venon X @ “The Famous TikTok Dance Party” All College Mixer

THURS, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Heads Up Duo

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Don & Jo

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jeff Lewis

SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

Brain Kibler

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Keystone Groove

SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo

SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.

***

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Leo DiSanto

THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Sherman Theater

Stereo Jo for 4/20 Fest @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Remedy, Street Survivors, Pure Petty for Southern Rock Night @ Sherman Theater

FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Roots in Blue Stone @ Fireside Live Series

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Adam McKinley

THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Erin McCelland

FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

SAT, APRIL 22, 6:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.