From blues rock to heavy metal, from slow jams to hip-hop; Here’s The Weekender’s big weekly list of bands and artists you can catch around NEPA from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23. There’s a local live music show meant for you this weekend!
by: Gabrielle Lang
***
The VSpot
Rick Gillette
THURS, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Traverse the Abyss
SAT, APRIL 22, 9:00 P.M.
***
Keystone Stage
ALLTHEDAMNVAMPIRES @ Diavolo Booking & Keystone Stage presents Horror Punk Night
THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
BlakVader @ Rose Amp Presents Hip Hop Nights
FRI, APRIL 21, 10:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
DJ Image @ Club Evolution
FRI, APRIL 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Bad Liars @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 22, 8:30 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Triple Fret
FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman
SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.
***
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Adam McKinley
FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.
***
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Chris Price
SUN, APRIL 23, 4:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Green Light Go!
FRI, APRIL 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
M80
SAT, APRIL 22, 10:00 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, APRIL 22, 2:00 P.M.
–
Deviant Saints @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mike Lloret @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, APRIL 23, 2:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Elephants Dancing and The Harbor Boys
FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen – Album Release Show!
SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Grillo
FRI, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Steve McDar
SAT, APRIL 22, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Mines
DJ Venon X @ “The Famous TikTok Dance Party” All College Mixer
THURS, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Heads Up Duo
THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Don & Jo
FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, APRIL 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jeff Lewis
SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Brain Kibler
FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, APRIL 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.
***
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Leo DiSanto
THURS, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Sherman Theater
Stereo Jo for 4/20 Fest @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Remedy, Street Survivors, Pure Petty for Southern Rock Night @ Sherman Theater
FRI, APRIL 21, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Roots in Blue Stone @ Fireside Live Series
FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Adam McKinley
THURS, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
FRI, APRIL 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
SAT, APRIL 22, 6:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.