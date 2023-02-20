WILKES-BARRE — The inaugural “Pennsylvania Polkafest” will be held at Genetti’s Grand Ballroom on Saturday, April 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 77 East Market St. downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The event will be produced by Thom Greco’s Rittenhouse Entertainment, Joe Nardone’s Magnus Concerts and Jim Della Croce’s Pathfinder.

Entertainment will be the 18-time Grammy Award winner, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, with special performances by Joe Stanky & The Cadets and John Stanky & The Coalminers.

Tickets are now on sale. Reserved table seating is $30. Tables of 10 are available. For tickets, call the front desk of the Best Western Plus Genetti hotel at 570-823-6152. General Admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for General Admission Open Seating and available at Gallery of Sound, 570-829-3603.

Food and drinks will be available featuring food items such as pierogies and haluski. The event will be live recorded by Service Electric Cable TV for rebroadcast at a later time on their network of cable television.

“Genetti’s has always been affiliated with polka bands and I remember the celebrations that included some of the biggest polka bands,” Greco said. “There is a large dance floor for those to enjoy the polka music.”

Nardone added, “We were able to get the Stanky brothers to perform for this event. Both Joe and John and their full bands will perform.”

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra has won 18 Grammy awards.

Jimmy Sturr said, “Wilkes Barre and Northeast Pennsylvania have always been the heartbeat of polka music. We will be including a tribute to the Kryger Brothers Orchestra. One of our band members is Chris Caffery of TSO (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and we are proud of his accomplishments and being a part of the performance.”

