Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Production Design

entertainment

Here’s a fun fact about me: I’ve seen two real Oscar statuettes in the flesh. The first was Shelley Winters’ best supporting actress Oscar for “The Diary of Anne Frank,” which Winters donated to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. A few days later, while visiting the Peace Palace in The Hague, I caught a glimpse of Herman Rosse’s art direction Oscar from the 3rd Academy Awards. These days, over 90 years after Rosse won his award, achievements in art direction fall under the category of production design.

If you’ve been keeping up with Sam’s Oscar Outlook, you’ll recognize the name Catherine Martin. She’s a previous Academy Award winner and “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann’s wife. She’s nominated for her costume design and production design this year on “Elvis.” If she wins in production design this year, she’ll be just the second woman to ever win in the category three times. So just to recap, Catherine Martin is a two-time Oscar winner in both costume design and production design. Not bad.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” received an unsurprising nomination in production design, but I question its reason for being in this lineup. Because the film is so reliant on its visual effects, I wonder how many of the sets were organically crafted and how many were rendered. At what point is this just an animated film with scattered live action sequences? Regardless, the world that is built here is impressive. I think I just prefer a more clearly tangible approach.

Production designer Rick Carter won an Oscar 13 years ago for his work on the original “Avatar” film, but he did not return for the sequel. Instead, he lent his talents to the production design of “The Fabelmans.” In the film, Carter, Karen O’Hara and their team created faithful recreations of Steven Spielberg’s childhood and teenage memories. It’s probably the most subdued production design accomplishment among these nominees, though not necessarily the least impressive.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is an expertly crafted film on all counts, and the production design is no exception. From the horrors of the trenches to the deadly craters of no man’s land, World War I becomes real once more. To properly sell the protagonist’s journey, one must understand the terrors of his surroundings. The production design of “All Quiet” does a lot of heavy lifting in selling the eye-opening brutality of war.

The production team behind “Babylon” is hoping to follow in the footsteps of others who have created Hollywood dreamscapes. In just the past six ceremonies, “La La Land,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Mank” have used scenes of Southern California to snag Oscars in production design. “Babylon” seems to check many of the same boxes these prior winners have. Even against very innovative competition, films about Los Angeles have had good odds in this category as of late.

Production designers have a difficult job. On one hand, they need to create a captivating sense of awe in audiences. On the other, their work must be so seamless that it does not distract from the story and the other filmmaking disciplines. To be nominated here is to strike that perfect balance between the extravagant and the minutiae.

To read more of Sam Zavada’s Oscar coverage, click here.

The Weekender
NEPA's #1 Source of Arts and Entertainment News
Previous article’Pennsylvania Polkafest’ featuring Jimmy Sturr at Genetti’s April 29
Next articleMeghan & Alex modernize classical instruments on new Outlander-inspired CD

Related articles

Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Cinematography

entertainment The Weekender -

To paraphrase Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, masterpieces of film have been made without the use of actors, sound or color. There has never been a masterpiece of film made without cinematography. Cuaron was on to something with this. Though it may be obvious upon being said, the part of the filmmaking process that separates it from other art forms is cinematography. This is the category that honors those films that best capture this vital piece of the puzzle.

Read more

NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of Feb 23 to Feb 26

City Life Gabby Lang -
Here's all the live entertainment you can watch from Lake Harmony to Wilkes-Barre, this upcoming weekend of Thurs, Feb 23 to Sun, Feb 26.
Read more

Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Film Editing

entertainment The Weekender -

There’s a long-standing tradition of best picture winners being nominated for best film editing. That makes a lot of sense, as a poorly edited film is basically the same thing as a bad film in general. Down the line, remember that the eventual best picture winner will almost definitely be in this crop of nominees.

Read more
© Weekender 2023