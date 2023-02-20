Ready to get away? Paulson Tours is shipping up to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy some of the oldest Irish pubs in the country along with the famous Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the largest in America!

On this travel experience, you’ll stay for two days over St. Patrick’s Day weekend at the popular Downtown Boxer Hotel, in walking distance to almost all attractions. Enjoy brewery tours at the famous Sam Adams Brewery and the Harpoon Brewery after enjoying Boston’s best Irish pubs, or follow the Freedom Trail through Boston’s colonial history!

Shop Faneuil Hall’s many stores and eateries. You can also check out the original “Cheers” and one of the best seafood restaurants in Boston — Legal Sea Foods! Speaking of seafood; if you love seeing LIVE fish, check out the New England Aquarium. Make it a weekend escape to remember.

The trip departs Friday, March 17 from either Sam’s Club in Wilkes-Barre, the Park and Ride in Pittston, or the Old Kmart in Dickson City, giving locals convenient options to hop aboard. The return date is Sunday, March 19.

Skip the drive and leave for Boston in a Deluxe Motor Coach. This trip by Paulson Tours includes two nights of hotel accommodations, breakfast both mornings, optional brewery tours, and plenty of free-time to explore all that Boston has to offer!

They will also be offer additional optional tours for purchase, including the New England Aquarium, Boston Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Grave Stones Tour, IMAX theater and more.

There are still a few seats left! Check out Paulson National Tours based in Mountain Top, PA to jump on the St Patrick’s Day Boston and Brewery Tour or another exciting travel experience.