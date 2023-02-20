Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder to play F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder take the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center on June 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Over the course of his 50 plus year career, Ricky Skaggs has won 15 Grammy Awards, 8 CMA Awards, 9 ACM Awards, 13 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Awards, 9 ICM Awards, 2 Dove Awards, 3 honorary Doctorate degrees and countless other awards. Ricky struck his first chords on a mandolin over 60 years ago, and he continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music.

Clearly his passion for it puts him in the position to bring his lively, distinctively American form of music out of isolation and into the ears and hearts of audiences across the country and around the world. Ricky Skaggs is always forging ahead with cross-cultural, genre-bending musical ideas and inspirations.

The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Gavin Kelso (bass), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle). “This group of guys meets my approval every night,” Ricky says. “Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show…and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win.”

Tickets cost $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $69.50 plus fees.