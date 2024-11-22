“Annie Hall,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Deconstructing Harry,” “Match Point,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Vicky Christina Barcelona” — all high points of an illustrious career that began back in the late 1960s by a now infamous actor and director named Woody Allen. Winner of countless awards, including four Oscars over a nearly-60-year career, Woody Allen, like his counterparts Clint Eastwood, and Ridley Scott is like the Energizer bunny — still going, going and going.

You may not have heard his name much in the past few years though, as the now disgraced artist has been forced to move his professional projects overseas in order to find funding and to have a broader audience.

“Coup De Chance,” which translates to “A Stroke Of Luck,” is the first film by the director where the first language is not English. Yes, those dreaded subtitles are scrolling across the bottom of the screen, folks. Don’t be lazy, though. Trust me, please — once you get hooked (and you will), you forget that you are even reading at all.

Fanny and her successful, super-wealthy husband have everything they could ever ask for in this life. They live in Paris, arguably the most romantic city in the world. Fanny works in a gallery, she gets to dine at the finest of eateries on her lunch, and the couple hob nobs in the evening with all of the European elites. A chance encounter one sunny afternoon in the ‘city of lights’ sets Fanny’s world as she knows it ablaze.

Oh, the problems of the rich and famous — something we can all certainly identify with right here in poverty-stricken Northeast Pennsylvania. (Not.)

There is a really good argument to be made with “Coup De Chance” just being released on streaming platforms.

As in “Coup De Chance,” and previous films “To Rome With Love,” “Wonder Wheel” and “Blue Jasmine,” starring Cate Blanchett, there always seems to be an overabundance of whimsicalness present, which is largely the reason why I love watching all of Allen’s quirky films.

The location is also a front and center main character and makes me lust for travel abroad in my personal life. Movies and the arts are meant to inspire its audiences, and inspire is exactly what Woody Allen’s films do for this reviewer. “Coupe De Chance” is one of the best pictures of the year, as it maneuvers you through all of its secretive twists and turns of infidelity and revenge.

If you are looking to dip your toes into something a bit lighter of Allen’s, maybe start with “A Rainy Day in New York” starring the always brilliant Timothee Chalamet or an even sharper “Whatever Works” starring the comedic genius, Larry David. But if you, like me, like to just dive right in, then immerse yourself in this stroke of luck!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours — many blessings!

”Coup De Chance,” starring: Lou De Laage, Niels Schneider

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8.5” paws out of 10.