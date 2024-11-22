PITTSTON – WVIA announced the launch of “Community Connection,” a new interview series dedicated to celebrating the incredible work of nonprofit organizations across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the esteemed Lisa Mazzarella, this dynamic series premiered on November 15 and will air each Friday on WVIA Radio during “NPR’s Morning Edition” at 8:45 a.m. and “All Things Considered” at 4:44 p.m.

As a cornerstone of community engagement, nonprofits play a vital role in enhancing quality of life in our region. With over 60,000 nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania and more than 3,000 in the greater Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area alone, this new podcast series aims to highlight their impactful missions and tireless efforts.

Each week, listeners will hear first-hand accounts from nonprofit leaders, discover inspiring success stories, and meet the dedicated volunteers who make it all happen.

“It is hoped the series will increase community awareness of our region’s nonprofits, and perhaps bolster an interest in volunteerism,” stated WVIA’s Lisa Mazzarella. “’Community Connection’ is a forum for our regional nonprofit organizations to talk about specific programs they provide, the varied missions of their organizations, and the positive impact they make in our communities. WVIA serves a 22 county radius, so the goal is to feature programs and services from organizations all around our listening area.”

The premiere episode featured The Greenhouse Project, a nonprofit organization located in Scranton that operates a 3,000 square foot greenhouse and offers a variety of classes and educational resources focused on wholesome food and healthy living.

In addition to on-air interviews, an extended community profile will be available on WVIA’s website, featuring in-depth information about each highlighted organization.Get more information and listen to episodes at www.wvia.org/community.