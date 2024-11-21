Gabby bought a Hello Kitty soap dispenser and some Sanrio character band-aids on her first trip to MINISO.

DICKSON CITY — For the kawaii kid in your life, a new store just opened inside the Viewmont Mall!

MINISO launched its new location in Dickson City on Friday, just in time for the holiday shopping season. For fans of Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Pixar, and other big-name cartoons and characters — this store was made for you.

There’s all sorts of goodies to outfit your entire life with cuteness at MINISO. Find beauty products, adorable plushies, home decor, unique snacks, character stationary, hair accessories, household goods, and many other toys, gifts, and collectibles. I wouldn’t simply call it a toy store, because there’s so many delightfully unexpected items to explore — a Cinnamoroll jewelry drawer or maybe a Kuromi trash can?

I consider myself to be a very demure, very cutesy kind of chick. I shamelessly love stuffed animals and anything pink or lavender, so this was basically my dreamland. I literally found Sanrio merch that’s sitting in my Amazon cart right now, minus the wait!

I didn’t think there was any chance of me adding to my Hello Kitty home collection by shopping in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Then, I noticed this bright, clean new store along on my mall circuit and it turns out — I thought wrong.

I entered to buy gifts, but as is often a theme on my Christmas shopping ventures, I took home a few things for myself that were too adorable to pass up. I bought some Sanrio band-aids and a Hello Kitty soap dispenser because I’ll always be a kid at heart. Plus, if you want your whole home to be pink and purple, I say — who’s stoppin’ ya!?

Overall, I was very impressed with the Viewmont Mall for bringing something different to the lineup. The next closest MINISO stores are in New York City or Philadelphia, so it’s exciting to see NEPA with their finger on the pulse of what’s trendy. Also, I’m looking forward to having access to all the Hello Kitty (who turned 50 this year, by the way) my heart desires.

Oh, one more helpful tip! Be sure to bring your own bag because theirs are not free, but they are cute.