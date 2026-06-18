Do you ever have the desire or urge to escape this crazy world known as Earth? Albeit, whether it be from politics, finances, etc. If you perhaps answered yes, you are certainly not alone. With the latest action-adventure remake, “Masters of the Universe,” you actually do indeed have that opportunity.

The kingdom is the far-off land known as Eternia, an area ruled by the evil, mischievous Skeletor and his army of darkness. The only opposition to these dark forces is an everyday likable blond guy named Adam, who just so happens to be the rightful heir to this alternate universe.

With a ballooned budget of $170 million and after bringing in only 20% of that amount in the first two weeks, it is already estimated that “Masters of the Universe” is one of the biggest box-office flops in movie history.

Backed by an animated and a 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren, both of which have garnered a cult classic following, this 2026 production, although railroaded by haters, will eventually find its rightful fanbase.

“Masters of the Universe” felt nostalgic, comforting, and was no doubt chuckle-worthy, campy fun. The lead British hunk Nicholas Galitzine (“Red, White & Royal Blue,” “The Idea of You”) carries the film on his literal muscled shoulders and sends this film swirling into colorful orbit.

“Masters of the Universe”

Starring: Nicholas Galitzine, Idris Elba, Jared Leto

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.