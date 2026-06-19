Classic film turns 25 this year

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock invites you to join in celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Ocean’s Eleven,” the 2001 heist caper starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean and Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan with a team of master thieves played by Matt Damon, Carl Reiner, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Don Cheadle and Shaobo Qin.

The group attempts a daring triple-casino robbery in Las Vegas.

With sharp wit, clever twists and an irresistible ensemble cast, it remains one of the most entertaining heist films of its era.

Show times are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Admission is $8.50.

The film is a remake of the original “Ocean’s Eleven,” from 1960, which featured Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Richard Conte, Joey Bishop, Henry Silva, Buddy Lester, Richard Benedict, Norman Fell, and Clem Harvey.