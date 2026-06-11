In ‘Backrooms,’ a patient named Clark, struggling with his divorce, disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and his therapist must venture into the unknown to find him.

The old adage in financial advice is that if you want to make money, you must spend money! So, for “Backrooms,” with a measly $10 million budget, this psychological thriller has just surpassed $217 million worldwide.

Not a bad investment at all if you are asking me. But who am I?

After a patient named Clark, struggling with his divorce, disappears into a dimension beyond reality, his working professional therapist must venture into the unknown to find him. Sounds like just another ordinary day at the office!

I must admit, when I first saw the trailer for this stylish chiller, there was very little that actually pulled me in. After hearing all the buzz, I decided to go against my initial judgment and take it in to see what it was all about.

Believe the hype!

Will “Backrooms” move mountains?

Well, frankly, no.

But it is wildly original, and the fact that it was directed and envisioned by a fresh-faced 20-year-old YouTuber behind the helm is awe-inspiring. In an over-run era of reboots, remakes, and prequels, I do appreciate this rich, intriguing new idea.

REVIEW

“Backrooms”

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass

Christopher’s Meow score: 8/10 paws

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.