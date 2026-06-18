Shoppers, collectors, car enthusiasts, and community supporters gathered on Saturday, June 6, for the 28th annual Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association Flea Market & Collectibles Show, helping raise funds to support student programs at Luzerne County Community College.

Held in the Educational Conference Center parking lot on the college’s main campus, the annual event attracted a steady crowd throughout the day as visitors browsed dozens of vendor booths featuring antiques, collectibles, crafts, jewelry, direct sales items, and a variety of unique treasures.

The event also showcased the popular Hi-Lites Car Cruise, which brought classic cars, specialty vehicles, and automotive enthusiasts to campus. Visitors had the opportunity to view an impressive collection of vehicles while enjoying the festive atmosphere and connecting with fellow community members.

Food vendors were also on site, providing refreshments for attendees as they explored the flea market and car show attractions.

“The Flea Market and Collectibles Show continues to be one of our most anticipated community events each year,” said Bonnie Lauer, LCCC alumni director. “We are grateful for the vendors, volunteers, car owners, alumni, and community members who helped make this year’s event a success while supporting our students.”

The annual event has become a longtime tradition for the college and the surrounding community, bringing together bargain hunters, collectors, alumni, and families for a day of shopping, entertainment, and support for higher education.

The LCCC Alumni Association thanks all participants, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and attendees for helping make the 28th Annual Flea Market & Collectibles Show another successful community event.