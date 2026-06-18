While most Y Walk Wednesday hikes are planned for the East side of the Susquehanna River, a few will take participants over the Market Street Bridge to Kirby Park or other locations on the West side. These participants from a previous hike are walking across the bridge to visit Kirby Park’s natural area.

“Y Walk Wednesdays,” free evening walks that feature downtown history, exercise and health, architecture, natural areas and new development in Wilkes-Barre, are scheduled to depart from the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA lobby, 40 West Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, promptly at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through the summer.

Registration is not required. For more information, call Michele Schasberger at 570-823-2191, ext. 132.

In case of heavy rain or extreme heat above 95 degrees, the walk will be postponed until the following evening, if possible. For more information about whether a walk will take place, call the YMCA at 570-821-2191, ext. 109.

Upcoming walks include:

June 24, The Canals of Wilkes-Barre. Before railroads, canals connected the Wyoming Valley with the rest of America. Learn about local canals and the industry and society they built. Walk leader is Joe Butkiewicz, board member, Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

July 1, iNaturalist Walk, Kirby Park Natural Area. Stretch your legs on a walk to the Kirby Park Natural Area and learn how to use iNaturalist, a free community science app, to identify plants and insects. Help downloading iNaturalist is available. Walk Leader is Abigail McDonald, senior tech help specialist for the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

July 8, Walk with a Doc. Learn how walking can improve your physical and mental health, and develop a healthy walking plan. The walk leader will be from the Northeast Counties Medical Society.

July 15, What’s New Downtown. Downtown Wilkes-Barre is evolving to meet today’s challenges and opportunities. Join Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s development organization, to learn about new developments.

July 22, Murals and Art Downtown. From mid-century modern sculpture on Public Square to murals added in the last five years, Wilkes-Barre’s downtown is full of art and art organizations. Tour and learn about past and recent works of art. Walk leader is Heather Sincavage, Sordoni Gallery, Wilkes University.

July 29, One Hundred Years of Ethnic Change in the Wyoming Valley. Join Michael Polgar, professor at Penn State Hazleton, on a walk to the new Jewish Community Center in Kingston. He will discuss demographic and ethnic patterns in Wyoming Valley communities over the past century.

Aug. 5, Journey Through King’s College. Wander through King’s campus and surroundings and discover the history of the buildings and plans for new facilities and functions. The walk leader is Michelle Landon, director of undergraduate admissions at King’s College.

Aug. 12, Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor in the Wyoming Valley. Learn about the 165-mile D & L Trail and the history of the corridor that connects Wilkes-Barre with Bristol in Bucks County, new developments to the D & L Trail in Luzerne County, and the trail’s eventual terminus in Wilkes-Barre. The walk leader is Alice Wanamaker, Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

Aug. 19, Walk on the Wild Side: The Kirby Park Natural Area. Explore the natural wonders of the park’s riparian forest and the important role it plays as part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This walk is about 2 hours long. Bring shoes that can get muddy. Walk leader is Vinnie Cotrone, Riverfront Parks Committee.