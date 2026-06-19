Gift of health and wellness to benefit teens at CSC

Students in the Dental Hygiene Program at Luzerne County Community College recently demonstrated their commitment to community service by supporting teenagers at the Children’s Service Center (CSC) through a fundraising and donation initiative focused on health, wellness, and self-care.

Members of the college’s Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association (SADHA) raised $600 through t-shirt sales and used the funds to help assemble hygiene kits for students receiving services at CSC’s Milford Barnes School. The kits included essential oral health items, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, to encourage healthy habits and promote overall well-being.

The project was made possible through the efforts of the LCCC dental hygiene students, the LCCC Benco Dental Center, and members of SADHA, who generously donated their time and resources to make the initiative a success.

“We are proud of our students for taking what they are learning in the classroom and applying it to make a positive impact in the community,” said Dr. Karen B. Rainey, DMD, Director of the Dental Health Department at LCCC. “Oral health is an important part of overall wellness, and this project provided an opportunity to support young people while reinforcing the value of service.”

Children’s Service Center expressed gratitude for the donation and the students’ dedication to helping others.

For the students involved, the project was about more than providing dental supplies — it was about sharing encouragement, promoting healthy lifestyles, and supporting the emotional well-being of young people in the community.