Mayor Paige G. Cognetti proclaims November 30 Small Business Saturday in Scranton

SCRANTON — A highlight of the holiday season in Downtown Scranton is expanding as the 15th annual Small Business Saturday on November 30 will include new businesses, new promotions, and new events.

To commemorate this special day, Mayor of the City of Scranton Paige G. Cognetti, leaders of Scranton Tomorrow, and Downtown Scranton business owners recently gathered at Christopher A. Doherty Park on the corner of Linden Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Mayor Cognetti officially proclaimed Saturday, November 30, as Small Business Saturday in the Electric City.

“The City of Scranton is proud to be the home of so many unique small businesses throughout the downtown and our neighborhoods,” Mayor Paige G. Cognetti said. “Record levels of new business owners have been building their dreams in Scranton, and we encourage everyone to support them by shopping local this holiday season.”

American Express estimates that for every dollar spent at a small business an average of $.68 stays within the local community of that business. Plus, every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $.48 in local business activity due to local businesses and their employees patronizing other local businesses.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our local economy. When they do well, everyone in Scranton, Lackawanna County, and northeastern Pennsylvania benefits,” said Leslie Collins, president and CEO of Scranton Tomorrow. “Small Business Saturday is the perfect way to show our support for the businesses that make such a vital contribution to our community. Scranton Tomorrow is grateful for the continued and strengthened collaboration with our Downtown Scranton small business owners, working together to make this a great day to shop, dine and celebrate local.”

More than 30 Downtown Scranton businesses will participate in Small Business Saturday, and business owners are looking forward to the holiday rush. As a new incentive to encourage everyone to shop small, the first 20 customers who make a purchase at participating businesses will receive a custom-made Shop Small, Scranton Tomorrow ornament, as a Deck the Downtown Doorbuster courtesy of Scranton Tomorrow.

Visitors to Downtown Scranton will also enjoy a Holiday Jubilee at Doherty Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring music by the NEPA Jazz Project, crafts, and a visit from Santa, the Holiday Jubilee is part of the Pocket Park Live series, a collaboration of the City of Scranton Arts Committee and Scranton Tomorrow.

“To celebrate 15 years of hosting Small Business Saturday in Downtown Scranton, we created the Holiday Jubilee with families in mind,” said Liz Baldi, business development director, Scranton Tomorrow. “We encourage everyone to make a day of it. Start with breakfast at any one of participating restaurants downtown, then head to the Holiday Jubilee at the park and take pictures with Santa while enjoying live holiday music. Finish your trip with shopping and dining in the afternoon and take in all the magical window displays in our Holiday Window Showcase.”

Those who shop and dine in the Downtown Scranton Business District during the holidays are encouraged to spread the joy on social media using #shopsmall, #smallbiz, #supportlocal, #shoplocal, #dinelocal. For a list of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday in Downtown Scranton, visit scrantontomorrow.org/blog and follow Scranton Tomorrow on social media.

Small Business Saturday is part of Deck the Downtown, a project of Scranton Tomorrow, presented by PNC Bank. Deck the Downtown is made possible with support from community sponsors, including: Tim Maloney Law, P.C., Penn State Scranton, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and Jerry’s For All Seasons.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country and is part of the larger Shop Small Movement. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $200 billion at small businesses on the day.*

*This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers who shopped small on Small Business Saturday in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday since 2012. It does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data. Each such survey was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The data was projected from the samples based on then-current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).