In honor of the biggest party night of the year, The Weekender celebrates with an extra evening on the weekly Live Music List!

Get out to a Thanksgiving Eve bash on Wednesday night or, after shopping all day, enjoy a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday concert. It’s a holiday weekend of fun you don’t want to miss out on!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Pour Decisions is on the schedule three times this long Thanksgiving Weekend! Find this accomplished four-piece NEPA cover band play their way through Lackawanna County with Thanksgiving Eve at The Stonehouse, Black Friday at McGrath’s, and then Saturday at Poor Richard’s Pub.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Mace in Dickson

WED, NOV 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

Shane Fabiani

THURS, NOV 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lissa & Bryan

SAT, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Kartune

WED, NOV 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young & The Aces

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Alibi

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

R BAR

Riley Loftus @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Wesley James

FRI, NOV 29, 6:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

WED, NOV 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns @ Hive Taphouse

WED, NOV 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox

FRI, NOV 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Déjà Vu @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Jason Dumm Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 30, 9:30 P.M.

–

One Christmas Night in Memphis

SUN, DEC 1, 2:00 P.M.

GIN’S TAVERN

Amy Hubbard & Lindsay Van Gorden @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Shark Sandwich

WED, NOV 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, NOV 29, 4:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Rhythm Method

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Honey & Nutz

SUN, DEC 1, 3:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Eric Rudy

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shane Fabiani

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Group Du Jour Trio

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dave & Chae Duo

WED, NOV 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

FRI, NOV 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, NOV 30, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeanne & Gary

WED, NOV 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen

SAT, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Railroad Earth Pre-Party @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, NOV 29, 5:00 P.M.

–

Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Railroad Earth Pre-Party w/ Legion of Dead @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 30, 7:30 P.M.

–

Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

VRSTY w/ UltraViolent, Stay Loud, and Betty White Devil

FRI, NOV 29, 7:30 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

M80 @ Streamside Lounge

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Lost Dogs

FRI, NOV 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions

SAT, NOV 30, 9:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Jaybird & Friends @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, DEC 1, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

AJ & Chris

WED, NOV 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, NOV 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, NOV 30, 6:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Thanksgiving Night Celebration

THURS, NOV 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Froggy 101 Presents: Lindsay Van Gorden and Faith Noel

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

FARMERS INN & TAVERN

Strawberry Jam

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chase Who

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Daddy-O & The Sax Maniax @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

Pammie & The Groove Factory

FRI, NOV 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, NOV 30, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Dark Star Orchestra – SOLD OUT

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Jaded

WED, NOV 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mr. Jones & Me

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Trainwreck @ Black Friday

FRI, NOV 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hangin’ with F.O.B.

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Jonny D. and DJ Pat Moore @ Thanksgiving Eve Party

WED, NOV 27, 5:30 P.M.

–

570hh

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

LAKESIDE LOUNGE AT BEECH MOUNTAIN

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Pour Decisions @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Greenfield III @ Funky Thanksgivimg

THURS, NOV 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blind Pigs

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band

SAT, NOV 30, 4:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Nowhere Slow

WED, NOV 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Fritz

THURS, NOV 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phat Beatz

FRI, NOV 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bliss

SAT, NOV 30, 9:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Harvest Jam

WED, NOV 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Anthony Krizan Band

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

The Tribe & Late Night Set w/ Greenfield III

WED, NOV 27, 7:30 P.M.

–

Englishtown Project

FRI, NOV 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Esta Coda, Rosary Guild, Joe Burke & Co. and If Kansas Had Trees

SAT, NOV 30, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.