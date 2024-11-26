The Snowmen of Stroudsburg will also be unveiled on Friday, November 29, with nearly 60 sculptures throughout the city.

STROUDSBURG — Get in the holiday spirit and watch the downtown dazzle during the annual Stroudsburg Tree Lighting on Friday, November 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m in Downtown Stroudsburg’s Courthouse Square.

The Black Friday event features live music from Brad Roccanova and his Big Band beginning at 5:30 p.m., words from the community around 6:15 p.m., and the much-anticipated countdown scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Enjoy an early visit from Santa, a chance to meet The Grinch, and a photobooth to kick off the season. Warm up with coffee or hot chocolate from Café Duet and visit Siamsa Irish Pub for the Harry Potter themed after party!

The Stroudsburg Tree Lighting includes a fundraiser for Stroudsburg Fire Department with red ribbons available for purchase to support area food banks, which will be displayed in the city’s downtown.

People are also encouraged to visit Downtown Stroudsburg again on Saturday, November 30, to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Parking will be free borough-wide from November 28 to December 1 for an extra incentive to come on downtown!

The Snowmen of Stroudsburg will also make their seasonal debut on Friday, November 29, and will remain on display through February 21. Go on a scavenger hunt to find nearly 60 life-size sculptures around the area, including 10 new designs.

Parking and traffic on North 7th Street will be affected starting at 12 p.m. the day-of for event preparations. So, visit Stroudsburg early to secure parking and have a meal in town! Courthouse Square is expected to re-open to traffic and parking around 9 p.m. The tree lighting is a non-vendor event.

Unable to attend the Tree Lighting in-person? Watch the festivities in real time at PoconoMountains.com/LiveCameras.