WILKES-BARRE – There’s about to be a whole lotta shakin’ going on at Mohegan Pennsylvania as One Christmas Night in Memphis is set to headline the Keystone Grand Ballroom on Sunday, December 1.

Doors for this can’t-miss performance open at 12:30 p.m. and the good times begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased with Momentum Dollars and all other forms of payment at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office located at the Hotel Front Desk, subject to availability.

One Christmas Night in Memphis has the same cast and creator behind the number one booked and critically acclaimed show, “One Night in Memphis,” but with additional festive holiday classic songs to get even the Grinch in the mood!

Imagine Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered around some yuletide and singing their legendary hit songs but also merrily singing everyone’s favorite holiday songs, including but not limited to “Jingle Bell Rock,” “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” “Blue Christmas,” and many more all performed live with an authentic Rockabilly band.

Throughout the show, guests can expect 90 minutes of Rockabilly, Country, Gospel and 1950’s Rock and Roll mixed in with some festive holiday classics and presented in a holly, jolly fashion!

This is an all-ages show, however, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are 21+ including the hotel, casino floor, and most restaurants. All attendees under 21 must be accompanied by an adult, enter via the hotel and convention center entrance, and proceed directly to the Keystone Grand Ballroom.