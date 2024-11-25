Scranton Tomorrow’s Deck the Downtown features Black Friday deals, holiday gift guides, and more to explore throughout Downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON — Scranton Tomorrow leaders announced the organization’s annual holiday campaign, Deck the Downtown, for shopping savings, specials, and events throughout the season, along with several new features.

Designed to encourage everyone to support local during the holidays, Deck the Downtown is a project of Scranton Tomorrow presented by PNC Bank.

DECK THE DOWNTOWN PROMOTIONS INCLUDE:

Online Gift Card Guide , now available, is housed on Scranton Tomorrow’s website and features direct links to purchase gift cards from participating Downtown Scranton businesses.

, now available, is housed on Scranton Tomorrow’s website and features direct links to purchase gift cards from participating Downtown Scranton businesses. The 16th Annual Holiday Window Showcase runs from Wednesday, November 27, through January 3, 2027 . During this time, keep an eye out for all the magical window displays in Downtown Scranton storefronts. The showcase opens on the same night as the WEJL Tower Lighting Celebration in the 100 and 200 blocks of Penn Avenue from 12 to 6 p.m.

runs from . During this time, keep an eye out for all the magical window displays in Downtown Scranton storefronts. The showcase opens on the same night as the WEJL Tower Lighting Celebration in the 100 and 200 blocks of Penn Avenue from 12 to 6 p.m. Celebrate Black Friday on November 29 in Downtown Scranton where businesses will offer holiday promotions, gift cards, and more on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

on in Downtown Scranton where businesses will offer holiday promotions, gift cards, and more on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a national movement to increase sales for small businesses across the country. Scranton Tomorrow has spearheaded the event locally for 15 years, serving as the Neighborhood Champion of Downtown Scranton. In honor of Small Business Saturday on November 30 , participating businesses will offer special promotions and unique gifts in the Downtown Scranton Business District. Shoppers are encouraged to spread the joy on social media using #shopsmall, #smallbiz #supportlocal #dinelocal #shoplocal.

on , participating businesses will offer special promotions and unique gifts in the Downtown Scranton Business District. Shoppers are encouraged to spread the joy on social media using #shopsmall, #smallbiz #supportlocal #dinelocal #shoplocal. New! Enjoy Deck the Downtown Doorbusters also on Small Business Saturday on November 30 . The first 15 to 20 customers who make a purchase at participating businesses in Downtown Scranton will receive a Shop Small, Scranton Tomorrow ornament, courtesy of Scranton Tomorrow.

Enjoy also on Small Business Saturday on . The first 15 to 20 customers who make a purchase at participating businesses in Downtown Scranton will receive a Shop Small, Scranton Tomorrow ornament, courtesy of Scranton Tomorrow. New! Experience the Holiday Jubilee at Christopher A. Doherty Park , Saturday, November 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featuring a performance by the NEPA Jazz Project, children’s crafts, and a visit from Santa, this new Deck the Downtown is part of the Pocket Park Live series, a collaboration of the City of Scranton Arts Committee and Scranton Tomorrow to celebrate the new city park.

Experience the , Saturday, Featuring a performance by the NEPA Jazz Project, children’s crafts, and a visit from Santa, this new Deck the Downtown is part of the Pocket Park Live series, a collaboration of the City of Scranton Arts Committee and Scranton Tomorrow to celebrate the new city park. 25 Days of Downtown runs from December 1 to December 25 . This social media campaign will feature a different business daily on Scranton Tomorrow’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tributes will include testimonials, videos, and photos of business owners to highlight the significant impact of local businesses in the community.

runs from . This social media campaign will feature a different business daily on Scranton Tomorrow’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tributes will include testimonials, videos, and photos of business owners to highlight the significant impact of local businesses in the community. ’Tis the Season Sundays will run from December 1 through December 29 on every Sunday of the month. Enjoy free parking and extended holiday hours at participating businesses on Sundays throughout the holiday season.

will run from on every Sunday of the month. Enjoy free parking and extended holiday hours at participating businesses on Sundays throughout the holiday season. Downtown Scranton Cyber Monday is December 2 , when it’ll be easy to shop local online. Downtown Scranton businesses will showcase their most popular products and services on the web to celebrate Cyber Monday.

is , when it’ll be easy to shop local online. Downtown Scranton businesses will showcase their most popular products and services on the web to celebrate Cyber Monday. From December 2 through December 13 , it’s Home for the Holidays ! Before heading home for the holidays, college students in Scranton can enjoy special incentives and promotions from participating businesses in Downtown Scranton with presentation of valid student ID.

, it’s ! Before heading home for the holidays, college students in Scranton can enjoy special incentives and promotions from participating businesses in Downtown Scranton with presentation of valid student ID. New! Finally, Last Minute Local provides one more shopping opportunity before the holidays on Sunday, December 22. The Art Room on Penn Ave will host a two-hour, holiday-themed Art Camp for children. Parents can drop their kids off at the class and use that time to finish up last-minute shopping at Downtown Scranton retailers. Participating businesses will also offer a 10% discount when parents show proof of the Art Room registration!

For more information, including participating businesses, visit https://www.scrantontomorrow.org/ and follow Scranton Tomorrow on social media for updates.