WILKES-BARRE – Mohegan Pennsylvania once again launches their holiday pop-up experience, Jingle at The Hive Taphouse. Now through Wednesday, January 1, guests can head over to The Hive Taphouse to experience a decked out holiday pop-up takeover that promises to bring the festive spirit to Northeast Pennsylvania.

The holiday celebration kicks off with Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns on Thanksgiving Eve! From festive food & drink specials to holiday inspired special events, Jingle at The Hive Taphouse has something for everyone.

On Saturday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. is SantaCon! SantaCon events allow guests to dress up as Santa and other famous holiday characters — and at Mohegan Pennsylvania those festive costumes will directly compete with one another from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.! At 11:00 p.m., winners of the contest will be announced and a $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card will be awarded to the winners of best Santa, Elf and Ugly Sweater costume!

Additionally, Leighann & Company. will be providing the live holiday entertainment from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.! SantaCon is for guests 21 years of age or older and is completely free to attend.

Guests will have an opportunity to compete against one another during Jingle at The Hive Taphouse’s Holiday Hat and Hair Contest on Saturday, December 14, starting at 8:00 p.m.. Guests are invited to show up in their best holiday hat or festive hair style and compete for bragging rights and special prizes!

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive a $75 Mohegan Pennsylvania Gift Card, Champagne Brunch at The Hive Taphouse for two, and Top Golf for two, respectively. Winners will be announced at 10:30 p.m..

On Sunday, December 15, The Hive Taphouse will provide fun for the whole family as Brunch with Santa is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. Throughout the brunch, guests will be able to meet and take photos with Santa! T

he Hive Taphouse’s revamped Champagne Brunch Buffet features fresh made-to-order eggs and omelets, a sweet assortment of pastries and muffins, soups and salads, a rotating selection of your favorite chicken, beef and seafood dishes, and a mimosa or glass of champagne with $5 refills for adult guests. Kids under 3 are free! Guests under the age of 21 must enter through the Racing entrance adjacent to parking lot A and always be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday, December 21, guests will have another opportunity to compete during Jingle at The Hive Taphouse’s Holiday Beard and Mustache Contest! From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., guests are invited to show up with their best holiday beard or mustache and compete for bragging rights and special prizes!

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive a $75 Mohegan Pennsylvania Gift Card, Champagne Brunch at The Hive Taphouse for two, and Top Golf for two, respectively. Winners will be announced at 10:30 p.m.

Additionally, trivia and karaoke continue on Fridays with special holiday themes! On Fridays through December beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Jingle at the Hive Taphouse, guests can take part in Holiday Trivia Nights with DJ Tommy where the top three teams will win a Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card! Following trivia, guests are invited to stay for Christmas karaoke where they can sing along to their favorite Christmas songs and other holiday season favorites all night long.

Jingle at The Hive Taphouse is also home to a live music stage which will feature popular local bands performing holiday classics along with their own crowd pleasers. The lineup of top-notch holiday entertainment at the Hive Taphouse includes:

Wednesday, November 27 | Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns

| Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns Saturday, November 30 | The Jason Dumm Band

| The Jason Dumm Band Saturday, December 7 | Leighann & Company

| Leighann & Company Saturday, December 14 | Rumor Has It

| Rumor Has It Saturday, December 21 | Until Sunrise

| Until Sunrise Friday, December 27 | Bad Liars

| Bad Liars Saturday, December 28 | Chasing Ashlee

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS:

Jingle All The Way | Bulliet bourbon, orange liqueur, sour mix, topped with Merlot

The Grinch | Captain Morgan, orange liqueur, Kool-Aid, sprite

Christmas Vacation | Vanilla vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, sour mix

DINING SPECIALS:

Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is offering multiple holiday dining specials in addition to a full dining menu, featuring a wide variety of dishes like appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and entrees.

Santa’s Helper | Open face roasted turkey sandwich with a smoked bacon and fresh apple cider gravy

Sleigh Bells Ringing | Maple chicken and carved ham Monte Cristo with Swiss cheese and cranberry mayo

Comin Down the Chimney (OL’ Smokey Burger) | ½ pound burger with smoked Gouda cheese, candied bacon and smoked paprika aioli

Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays, 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 12:00 p.m. – 1:00am on Fridays & Saturdays.