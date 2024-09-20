Post Malone announced his 2024 tour to stop at the Pavilion at Montage on September 25.

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE — Post Malone announced the F-1 Trillion Tour for 2024, to accompany his new album of the same name, with a stop at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Wednesday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m.

The tour starts September following the the album release in August 2024. Post Malone will perform many of the new songs off his latest album including his already chart-topping singles such as “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and other hot hits.

F-1 Trillion, the album, just dropped August 16, 2024, ahead of the Montage Mountain show. The album includes all country-inspired tracks, also featuring stars from across the genre, including but certainly not limited to Dolly Parton, Billy Strings, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs.

The dynamic hip-hop/R&B singer’s exploration of country has already seen critical acclaim since its late summer debut. F-1 Trillion hit No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 in its first week out and continues gaining recognition among music lovers. This release just adds to the myriad of artists outside the genre who’ve been successfully blending the country into their music.

Cap off summer when Post Malone goes country right here in NEPA. Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Learn more about the last show scheduled for the season at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain at https://www.livenation.com.