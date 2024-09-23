AJ Swearingen, born in Bethlehem, PA, and Jayne Kelli, a native of Lapeer, MI, formed a musical duo in 2012.

JIM THORPE – On Sunday, September 29, Swearingen & Kelli transport the audience at Mauch Chunk Opera House back to the golden age of the 1970s.

This talented duo will faithfully recreate the magic of timeless classics by iconic artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, Cat Stevens, Roberta Flack, Carole King, John Denver, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, and more. Joined by drummer Josh Kanusky, this show celebrates one of the greatest eras of the singer-songwriter.

AJ Swearingen, born in Bethlehem, PA, and Jayne Kelli, a native of Lapeer, MI, fused together as a duo in 2012. Since then, their siren harmonies and songwriting have led to four albums together, earning them features on The Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, Wide Open Country, Gretsch Guitars, and more.

They continue to pay homage to the spirit of the ’60s and ’70s songwriters, and have supported the stage for folk icons Tom Rush and David Bromberg.

Mauch Chunk Opera House present Swearingen & Kelli’s “Fire & Rain: Songs of the ‘70’s” concert on Sunday, September 29, with the show starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be found on the venue’s website.