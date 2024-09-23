WILKES-BARRE — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic opens their 2024-25 season with the music of the one and only, QUEEN! The concert takes place Friday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. at F.M. Kirby Center.

On stage will be the Philharmonic orchestra under the baton of Maestra Mélisse Brunet and the singers and dancers of live band Jeans’ n Classics. Enhancing the performance will be the voices of the Marywood Chamber Singers.

On the setlist will be “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and many other fan favorites from the timeless rock band.

“The music of Queen is unique, and electrifying! The partnership between the NEPA Philharmonic and Jeans’ n Classics will ensure that Queen fans, and those being introduced to Queen for the first time, will have an incredible evening. This is a concert experience not to be missed,” notes Carol Nelson Dembert, Philharmonic Board President.

Subscriptions for the 53rd season of the NEPA Philharmonic, as well as single tickets, may be purchased online at nepaphil.org. The season opens Friday, September 27, with Queen and closes in June with a Tribute to Tina Turner.

Main Stage concerts take place from September through June and the concert series includes two Holiday concerts, and Masterworks by Bizet, Sibelius, Copland, Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Orff’s beloved Carmina Burana, and more.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is a fully professional symphony orchestra presenting evening and matinee concerts in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. Concerts take place at the FM Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre; Scranton Cultural Center; Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary, Kingston; and Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.

The NEPA Philharmonic is a valuable community resource. Educational programs include a juried mentoring program, a Young People’s Concert, Music in Our Schools, Once Upon a Library, and Music in our Senior Centers. For information about sponsorship for the concerts and educational programs, contact the NEPA Philharmonic office.