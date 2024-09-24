SCRANTON — Chicago-based actor and clown Richie Whitehead comes to the Scranton Fringe Festival to perform his hilarious, whimsical one-person show, “Bread Crumb.” Inspired by maritime tales of man versus ocean, the performance follows a lighthouse keeper who loses his shoe to the sea and the off-the-wall adventure to get it back.

Born and raised in Downingtown in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Richie Whitehead spent his mid-to-late 20s following his passion for theatre across the globe. He studied physical comedy in England and masked character comedy in Italy, culminating in a two-year program with master clown teacher Philippe Gaulier in France. Bread Crumb is an ambitious attempt to use all he encountered in his studies to delight and inspire audiences.

In the show, Richie dives deep into the lonely life of a lighthouse keeper for inspiration. Comedic numbers about Morse code messages and endless lighthouse tower steps stand out as crowd favorites. While distinctly a comedy, the show also touches on the themes of isolation and loss to create a well-rounded piece.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamt up ways to make people laugh. The show is full of funny numbers and silly ideas, however I wanted to balance it with moments of awe, mystery and drama to make it something more,” said Richie.

This dynamic 65-minute show for all ages comes to Scranton Fringe Festival 2024 for four shows at Scranton Shakes Space in the Steamtown Marketplace between Friday, September 27, and Sunday, September 29.

Tickets cost $15 and can be booked online at https://scrantonfringe.org/events/bread-crumb/.

The 10th annual Scranton Fringe Festival celebrates the performing arts throughout Downtown Scranton starting Friday, September 27, and continuing with unique performances through Saturday, October 5.