Soak up the final weekend of summer with kickass concerts and without having to travel too far. That’s right. After this, it’s all heavy sweaters and pumpkin spice from here on out, so end summer with a bang!
Get out there and get listening! There are so many great shows happening in our radius, from the post-reno reopening of the F.M. Kirby Center to the second annual womxn’s Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Grunge hard rock band founded in the Lehigh Valley, Another Day Dawns returns to The Ritz Theater to open for big-name rockers, Filter, on Sunday, September 22. Fresh off major summer music festivals, the PA-made band kicks off the first day of fall right here in Scranton. (***UPDATE FROM VENUE 9/19/24 – THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED)
by: Gabrielle Lang
RITZ THEATER
An Evening with Stevie : Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac w/ The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN ARENA
Yachtley Crew presented by M&T Bank & RJG Law
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 21, 12:00 P.M.
–
Stanky & The Coalminers @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.
NAY AUG PARK
Various Artists @ Burning Roses Festival
SAT, SEPT 21, 2:00 P.M.
SLINGSHOTS
The Wanabees
THURS, SEPT 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Downtown
FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, SEPT 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Josh Martonyak
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rhythm Methods
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, SEPT 22, 3:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Jay Luke
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions
SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Joe Nardone presents “OH WHAT A NIGHT OF 60s ROCK ‘N ROLL” w/ legendary Chubby Checker
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Terry Lee Goffee – Tribute to Johnny Cash
SUN, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Luke Lucas
FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Grunge 90’s
SAT, SEPT 21, 1:00 P.M.
–
Johnny D
SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Down By 5
SUN, SEPT 22, 1:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Direct From Sweden – The Music of ABBA
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo @ Sunday Deck Parties
SUN, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Wand’ring Aloud
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jeanne Zano & Gary Flannigan
SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Music Room
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
–
M80
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, SEPT 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Group Du Jour Trio
FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave Cupano
FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
All Day Special!
FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, SEPT 22, 2:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday
THURS, SEPT 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
QBall
FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sara Hulse & Jesse Mower
SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.
WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER
Skillet & Seether
SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Mr Jones & Me
FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Destination West
FRI, SEPT 20, 9:00 P.M.
–
John Andreoli
SAT, SEPT 21, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Marty & Tatiana
THURS, SEPT 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
University Drive
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Channel 65
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Kartune
FRI, SEPT 20, 9:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:30 P.M.
BEST CIGAR BAR
John Simpson
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Molinaro
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
DUNMORE CANDY KITCHEN
Jay Luke
SAT, SEPT 21, 12:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Full Moon Fever – A Tribute to Tom Petty @ Party on the Patio
THURS, SEPT 19, 7:30 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 19, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 19, 10:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Reel in the Years @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 20, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Embers Errace
SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cellar Sessions @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Toasted @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 21, 9:30 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Clarence Spady Band featuring Erin Malloy
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Boots & Bangs
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Those Dudes
FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Mighty River Band
SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.