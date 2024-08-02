Seether set to drop new album and hit the road this fall

Seether heads out on a co-headlining tour with Skillet stopping at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem on Saturday, September 21.

BETHLEHEM — Seether set to unleash their ninth studio album Friday, September 20, the day before they hit the Wind Creek Event Center where they’ll be joined by Skillet for a double-headliner show.

In support the release of “The Surface Seems So Far”, Seether will set out September 17 on a co-headlining tour with two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum rockers, Skillet. The 18-date outing will travel across the United States, including a stop in Bethlehem on Saturday, September 21. Seether is also set to perform at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival during the fall tour.

Tickets are now on sale for the show headed to Wind Creek Event Center on Saturday, September 21, at 6:00 p.m. Seether and Skillet will also be joined by Tim Montana and Royale Lynn.

Already with five gold and platinum albums and two dozen Billboard Rock Airplay Top 10 hits including 20 No. 1s at U.S. radio throughout a career spanning over two decades, Seether is set to drop their new 11-song album the fall and hit the road.

The first single released off the unapologetically aggressive 11-track collection is the album opener, “Judas Mind.”

“‘Judas Mind’ is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don’t see as our destiny,” shares frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan. “It’s about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don’t share.”

Hailing from South Africa, Shaun Morgan proudly draws inspiration from his grunge and hard rock roots, grafting a unique sonic identity that propelled the band’s Gold-certified American debut and continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

The rock quartet, who also founded the annual Rise Above Fest for nearly ten years to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness, remains a beacon of integrity on “The Surface Seems So Far.” The new album aims to captivate both loyal fans and newcomers alike with its blend of memorable hooks, driving rhythms, and rock spirit on its way to your town!