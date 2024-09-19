STROUDSBURG — Comedian and viral sensation Eric D’Alessandro is coming to the Sherman Theater on Saturday, September 21.

Eric D’Alessandro, a charismatic New Yorker with an unfiltered sense of humor, a camera, and a knack for storytelling, has etched his name into the hearts of comedy lovers across the nation. His unique comedic style, infused with his Italian-American heritage, spins raw, relatable narratives that resonate with the everyday American.

From his early beginnings on YouTube, Eric has steadily crafted a diverse portfolio of work that includes engaging sketches, spot-on celebrity impressions, and comedic covers of popular songs. His authentic characters, notably “Maria Marie,” have garnered widespread acclaim, demonstrating Eric’s ability to create content that both entertains and connects.

A viral sensation, Eric’s video “where it was” has amassed over 45 million views across platforms, further cementing his status as a digital force. His social media progress extends beyond viral videos, with a loyal fanbase that follows his every move. Forbes acknowledged his ability to engage audiences online and onstage, a testament to Eric’s multifaceted talent.

Eric’s onscreen charisma led him to star in the VH1 movie, “Fuhgeddabout Christmas.” His versatility also shone through in the 2016 drama/mystery film, “Nerve,” alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco. Directors, intrigued by his viral videos, included him in the script, underscoring the impact of his online presence.

In the realm of podcasts, Eric has shared his wit and humor on various platforms, making waves on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio and the Dr. Drew podcast. His engaging presence and relatable anecdotes have also landed him a feature in a Fox TV interview.

Onstage, Eric is a powerhouse. His raw energy and comedic timing have sold out venues across the United States and Canada, including the Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ, New Jersey’s iPlay America, and the famed 1,900 seat St. George Theater in Staten Island, NY.

His talent extends to animation as well. Eric is the creator of the popular YouTube animated show “MariaMogi,” further showcasing his creative versatility.

Looking forward, Eric shows no signs of slowing down. His first comedy special, recorded in November 2022, is set to premiere in the fall of 2023. As he continues to break barriers and redefine comedy, Eric D’Alessandro remains an unmissable act, whose journey is as exciting as his performances.

See Eric D’Alessandro at the Sherman Theater on September 21 with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. and the show starting at 8:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater Box Office.