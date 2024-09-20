Quite possibly the most anticipated sequel to ever come out of Tinseltown, rumored for years, but it is finally here! The original Beetlejuice was released in March 1988. Now a measly 36 years later we are basking in the glory of a worthy sequel simply titled “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”

Starring the always entertaining and seemingly relevant Michael Keaton (Spotlight, Birdman) as the Juice Man himself, already considered a mega hit at the worldwide box office with a total of $267 million, there is zero question that the juice is definitely loose!

Directed of course by the one and only mind-bender himself Tim Burton (Big Eyes), there were without a doubt some big shoes to fill here! Starring the one-time Hollywood It Girl Winona Ryder, reprising her role as “Lydia Deetz.” Seeing Winona back in the A-list just makes me tickled pink. I have loved this actress ever since I was a pre-teen. She has starred in so many classics, with the likes of “Heathers,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Girl, Interrupted,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and the list goes on and on…

So, I guess the few of you left who have yet to venture out and see this one are curious what the actual plot line is. Lydia Deetz, now a mother to a cranky daughter named Astrid, played by the overrated Jenna Ortega, somehow happens to open the portal to the afterlife, therefore causing all hell to break loose.

No matter how the cookie crumbles, we all know it is an almost impossible feat to surpass the quality of the original film. Sadly, this one doesn’t either, but I tell you, you have a damn good time watching them try. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” was nostalgic, fresh, and still clever enough. The great Catherine O’Hara is magic to the eye, and there is even an over-the-top hilarious cameo from the American icon Danny DeVito. How could we ever go wrong here?

I don’t care what the haters say, and you shouldn’t either. Do what everyone else these days is doing and pop in an earpiece and block out all of the unnecessary gobbledegook. Beetlejuice 2 is an absolute joy. There, rant over!

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” tarring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.