SCRANTON — Marywood University will host its second annual Cruisin’ for a Cause Car Show on Sunday, September 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Nazareth Student Center parking lot on Adams Avenue on the university’s campus.

Various student and alumni groups, spearheaded by Marywood’s SOUL (Students Organized to Uphold Life), are collaborating with both the Pharoahs Car Club and the Coal Crackers Car Club, two of the largest in NEPA, for the event.

More than 75 cars and unique hot rods from all different generations will be displayed at the family-friendly event, as well as a bake sale, music, raffles, and more. If needed, a rain date has been set for Sunday, September 29, at the same time.

All proceeds from the car show will benefit St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. Last year’s inaugural event successfully raised $1,050 for St. Joseph’s.